Stanley Kubrick
Ex Machina Summons the Demon
Jun 29, 2015
‘War on the Silver Screen’
Milwaukee authors Glen Jeansonne and David Luhrssen’s War on the Silver Screen: Shaping America’s Perception of History is an objective, sometimes coolly detached chronicle of many of the war films that have played a part in cinematic histo... more
Jan 20, 2015
Room 237
Theword “fan” is derived from fanatic, and a fanatic is someone holding to extremebeliefs. Those dark roots of fandom are all over Room 237 , a documentary on theelaborate, convoluted, mad interpretations some fans have spun around Stan.. more
Oct 10, 2013
Gravity’s Music
The trailerfor Gravity , theOscar buzz science fiction film starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney,featured music by Arvo Part, a contemporary Estonian composer steeped inminimalism and Eastern Orthodox spirituality. It wa.. more
Oct 2, 2013
Clockwork Orange Cold Type
Althoughhe was a well-respected Englishman of letters, Anthony Burgess, became aninternational literary star only after the 1971 Stanley Kubrick film of his1962 novel, A Clockwork Orange . Yet, Burgess hated the movie, accusing it ofreveling .. more
Oct 5, 2012
Protecting Precious Bodily Fluids
With Tea Party extremists being egged on by Wisconsin Republicans at the highest levels, no one should... more
Jun 5, 2012
The Horrors of Stephen King
Stephen King fans have never liked Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining and King agrees wholeheartedly. In the TCM documentary A Night at the Movies: The Horrors of Stephen King, the bestselling author describes the fundamental emotional.. more
Sep 20, 2011
Cooking for a Cause
In the 2005 book Real Men Cook: Rites, Rituals, and Recipes for Living, author Karega Kofi Moyo writes, "Increasingly, African-American men in particular are often portrayed as criminals, drug addicts, absentee fathers and jailbirds. Seldom... more
Aug 4, 2010
A Streetcar Named Desire
If Tennessee Williams’ classic drama A Streetcar Named Desire sometimes feel cliché, it’s because the 65-year-old play helped establish some of those clichés. The 1955 drama has had such a profound effect on theater, drama,Today more
Jan 25, 2010
Anthony Bourdain
In the past decade, cable television has cranked out more celebrity chefs than can be counted on two hands, but Anthony Bourdain earned his initial notoriety not through TV but by writing Kitchen Confidential, a tell-all memoir that reveale... more
Jan 22, 2010
Firestarter Films #6
Aiming to provide an outlet for Milwaukee’s burgeoning film scene, area filmmakers Shawn Monaghan and Phil Koch created Firestarter Films, a bimonthly event that invites local auteurs to screen their short films and engage in discussions wi... more
Nov 13, 2009
Peter Murphy
Former Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy has billed his latest tour as the “Secret Cover Tour,” teasing the release of four cover songs that he’ll soon make available for download. Milwaukee is the final stop of that tour, though, so the ident more
Jul 19, 2009