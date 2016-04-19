RSS

Staple Singers

Livin’ On a High Note is a culmination of the gospel, R&B, folk and other Americana strains that have distinguished various dimensions of Mavis Staples’ solo career as well as her previous tenure anchoring The Staple Singers. more

Apr 19, 2016 1:29 PM Album Reviews

The original release of The Staple Singers’ Freedom Highway (1965) exposed contemporary gospel music to new audiences and was considered a cultural milestone during the civil rights movement. more

May 12, 2015 7:12 PM Album Reviews

Just try being glum around Mavis Staples. She radiates the kind of joy that can't help but put smiles on those around her, or so it seemed when she spread her brand of message music Friday night. “Message music” was a label commonly giv... more

Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

