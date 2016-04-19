Staple Singers
Mavis Staples: Livin’ On A High Note (Anti-/Epitaph)
Livin’ On a High Note is a culmination of the gospel, R&B, folk and other Americana strains that have distinguished various dimensions of Mavis Staples’ solo career as well as her previous tenure anchoring The Staple Singers. more
Apr 19, 2016 1:29 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Staple Singers: Freedom Highway Complete (Epic/Legacy)
The original release of The Staple Singers’ Freedom Highway (1965) exposed contemporary gospel music to new audiences and was considered a cultural milestone during the civil rights movement. more
May 12, 2015 7:12 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Mavis Staples @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino
Just try being glum around Mavis Staples. She radiates the kind of joy that can't help but put smiles on those around her, or so it seemed when she spread her brand of message music Friday night. “Message music” was a label commonly giv... more
Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews