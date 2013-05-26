RSS
Star Trek Into Darkness
Into Star Trek
May 26, 2013 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: May 16
Following the death of his wife, Ben Logan (Aaron Eckhart) is an American engineer working for a corporation located in Belgium. One morning he arrives at the company to find the entire office stripped and assassins waiting more
May 15, 2013 12:27 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Andy Warhol: The Last Decade
Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more
Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!