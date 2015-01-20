Stargirl
First Stage Presents Jerry Spinelli’s ‘Star Girl’
First Stage stages a clever adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s Stargirl featuring young actors from its Theater Academy. more
Jan 20, 2015 Russ Bickerstaff
‘Stargirl’ at First Stage
Keeping with the company’s mission of embracing and celebrating the individual, First Stage is mounting Y York’s adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s novel Stargirl. This moving story explores the beauties and challenges of being the new kid at s... more
Jan 6, 2015 Amanda Sullivan
Stargirl With First Stage Next Month
First Stage raises the curtain on 2015 with playwright Y. York’s adaptation of the Jerry Spinelli children’s book Stargirl. Recommended for kids 10 and up, the play tells the story of a homeschooled girl who enrolls in a high school that is much b.. more
Dec 22, 2014 Russ Bickerstaff
Brewers vs. Mets
It’s a beautiful day, so it looks like the roof at Miller Park should be open for the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6:10 pm. game against the New York Mets this evening. more
May 29, 2010 Shepherd Express Staff