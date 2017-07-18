Startup Milwaukee
Has Milwaukee Fallen Behind in High-Tech Startups?
For the third straight year, the Milwaukee metro area, which also includes Waukesha and West Allis, is ranked 39th, tied for last place with Pittsburg, in the Kauffman Foundation’s annual startup activity rankings. But, while three years in... more
Jul 18, 2017 4:11 PM Rob Hullum News Features 4 Comments
Milwaukee Startup Week Hosts ‘Building a Stronger Startup Community’
Key players in Milwaukee’s business community and spectatorsalike congregated in the Global Water Center on the morning of Wednesday, Nov.2 for “Building a Stronger Startup Community,” a special edition of the popular1 Million Cups series.. more
Nov 2, 2016 9:44 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
NEWaukee and Young Professional Week
Ian Abston is the young president of NEWaukee. Off The Cuff asked him about the organization and its Young Professional Week, April 15-21. more
Apr 12, 2013 2:59 PM Louis Fortis Off the Cuff
Le Noise Screening
Neil Young’s new record Le Noise certainly doesn’t sound like an album produced by studio pioneer Daniel Lanois. Unlike most Lanois productions, it’s raw and stripped down, a distorted, feedback-laden set that emphasizes Young&rsq more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee