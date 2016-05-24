RSS

State Budget

"If I'm a Senate Republican on the committee up for re-election or an Assembly Republican, I don't want to touch this," said state Sen. Jon Erpenbach of the Walker administration's plan to privatize Family Care and IRIS, the state's long...

May 24, 2016 4:05 PM News Features 4 Comments

Tucked into the state budget and the Bucks arena deal are long-range plans to diminish the county board's power specifically and Milwaukee County government generally. The victim, as usual, is clean government.

Jul 28, 2015 9:56 PM News Features 6 Comments

Unfortunately, the public didn't get to participate in Monday's meeting of the Joint Finance Committee, and only got to hear testimony from hand-selected participants who support the current deal to build a Bucks arena with $377 million of ...

Jul 7, 2015 11:24 PM Expresso 1 Comments

When Gov. Scott Walker released his 2015-2017 state budget in February, he had hoped to have the state Legislature sign off on it early so that he could spend all of his time campaigning in other states as a Republican presidential contende...

Jul 7, 2015 10:48 PM Expresso 14 Comments

It'sofficial: Chris Abele is a more radical county executive than Scott Walker. Abeleis succeeding where Walker failed. Abele has conspired with GOP legislators tostrip the Milwaukee County board of pretty much every power they have. Lastn..

Jul 3, 2015 2:25 PM Daily Dose 8 Comments

Have you ever stopped to wonder why so many right-wing Republican governors around the country pursue policies that are creating economic disasters for their own states? You should.

Jun 16, 2015 10:49 PM Expresso 24 Comments

Sarah Retzlaff

Gov. Scott Walker's budget proposes to privatize the long-term care system, which would have dire consequences for people with disabilities and the elderly.

Jun 9, 2015 9:21 PM News Features 15 Comments

The Joint Finance Committee heard testimony on Gov. Scott Walker's proposed budget. Many disability advocates and their caregivers sharply criticized Scott Walker's changes to Family Care and IRIS, saying they would pave the way for privati...

Mar 24, 2015 9:26 PM News Features 19 Comments

It's a glaring exposure of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's true character that he went out of his way to intentionally trash the high-minded principles enshrined in the so-called Wisconsin Idea that has built the University of Wisconsin Syste...

Feb 10, 2015 9:57 PM Expresso 35 Comments

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker wants to cut $300 million from the University of Wisconsin System, historic cuts that dwarf any previously made. UW-Milwaukee will likely lose $40 million over the next two years, equal to the budget for the Luba...

Feb 3, 2015 10:12 PM Expresso 20 Comments

The NBA has threatened to remove the Bucks franchise from Milwaukee if a new arena is not under construction by 2017. To finance this project, some have proposed using Wisconsin income tax money paid by all professional basketball players w...

Dec 2, 2014 10:21 PM Expresso 8 Comments

Republican Gov. Scott Walker's new memoir, Unintimidated, is yet the latest example of his attempt to raise his national profile and run for president in 2016. If you know little about Scott

Dec 26, 2013 2:26 AM Expresso

Golly, can anybody in this state think of a better way to spend $100 million than trying to buy Wisconsin voters with a 13-buck tip?

Oct 23, 2013 3:12 PM Taking Liberties

Gov. Scott Walker blew through $160,000 of state taxpayer money while flying on state-owned planes in the first six months of this year. That's about $100,000 more than he'd spent in the first six months of 2011, when he was flying around t...

Sep 11, 2013 1:05 AM Expresso

Unwilling to accept Gov. Scott Walker's refusal to fully expand Medicaid programs at the state level with federal dollars, representatives of 20 Wisconsin counties

Aug 7, 2013 1:58 AM News Features

At the urging of leaders in criminal justice and law enforcement throughout the state, Gov. Scott Walker vetoed a Republican attempt to return sleazy bail bondsmen and

Jul 3, 2013 5:40 PM Taking Liberties

True Republicans believe that local control is best because the closer the decision-makers are to their constituents, the better.

Jul 2, 2013 10:43 PM Expresso

Arguing that the Republican-authored state budget was so bad it could not be fixed and that the Republican majority would not allow any of their amendments to get a

Jun 26, 2013 12:04 AM News Features

"The Vouchers That Ate the State" is Republican Gov. Scott Walker's summer blockbuster. Only it's Wisconsin taxpayers who are going to get their blocks busted

Jun 26, 2013 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

The Assembly has finally begun voting on the statebudget, which offers an income tax break heavily tilted toward the wealthy,expands vouchers statewide, cuts off more than 80,000 people from BadgerCare,borrows close to $1 billion for freeways a..

Jun 19, 2013 5:08 PM Daily Dose

