State Budget
Walker’s Family Care Overhaul Might Be Hitting a Snag
“If I’m a Senate Republican on the committee up for re-election or an Assembly Republican, I don’t want to touch this,” said state Sen. Jon Erpenbach of the Walker administration’s plan to privatize Family Care and IRIS, the state’s long... more
May 24, 2016 4:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
State Budget and Bucks Bill Could Radically Alter Milwaukee County
Tucked into the state budget and the Bucks arena deal are long-range plans to diminish the county board’s power specifically and Milwaukee County government generally. The victim, as usual, is clean government. more
Jul 28, 2015 9:56 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Alberta Darling Shuts Down Public Debate on the Bucks Arena
Unfortunately, the public didn’t get to participate in Monday’s meeting of the Joint Finance Committee, and only got to hear testimony from hand-selected participants who support the current deal to build a Bucks arena with $377 million of ... more
Jul 7, 2015 11:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Scott Walker’s ‘Shame’ Budgets Are Nothing New
When Gov. Scott Walker released his 2015-2017 state budget in February, he had hoped to have the state Legislature sign off on it early so that he could spend all of his time campaigning in other states as a Republican presidential contende... more
Jul 7, 2015 10:48 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 14 Comments
Abele and GOP Destroy the Milwaukee County Board
It’sofficial: Chris Abele is a more radical county executive than Scott Walker. Abeleis succeeding where Walker failed. Abele has conspired with GOP legislators tostrip the Milwaukee County board of pretty much every power they have. Lastn.. more
Jul 3, 2015 2:25 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 8 Comments
Why Republicans Destroy Their Own Economy
Have you ever stopped to wonder why so many right-wing Republican governors around the country pursue policies that are creating economic disasters for their own states? You should. more
Jun 16, 2015 10:49 PM Joel McNally Expresso 24 Comments
Don’t Cut Long-Term Care, Save It
Gov. Scott Walker’s budget proposes to privatize the long-term care system, which would have dire consequences for people with disabilities and the elderly. more
Jun 9, 2015 9:21 PM Steven Salmon News Features 15 Comments
Disability Advocates Oppose Budget Threat to Their Independence
The Joint Finance Committee heard testimony on Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed budget. Many disability advocates and their caregivers sharply criticized Scott Walker’s changes to Family Care and IRIS, saying they would pave the way for privati... more
Mar 24, 2015 9:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 19 Comments
The Character of Scott Walker
It’s a glaring exposure of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s true character that he went out of his way to intentionally trash the high-minded principles enshrined in the so-called Wisconsin Idea that has built the University of Wisconsin Syste... more
Feb 10, 2015 9:57 PM Joel McNally Expresso 35 Comments
Walker’s Historic Cuts to UW System Will Run Deep
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker wants to cut $300 million from the University of Wisconsin System, historic cuts that dwarf any previously made. UW-Milwaukee will likely lose $40 million over the next two years, equal to the budget for the Luba... more
Feb 3, 2015 10:12 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 20 Comments
Saving the Bucks is Important but the Jock Tax is not the Answer
The NBA has threatened to remove the Bucks franchise from Milwaukee if a new arena is not under construction by 2017. To finance this project, some have proposed using Wisconsin income tax money paid by all professional basketball players w... more
Dec 2, 2014 10:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
The World According to Scott Walker
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s new memoir, Unintimidated, is yet the latest example of his attempt to raise his national profile and run for president in 2016. If you know little about Scott more
Dec 26, 2013 2:26 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Walker’s $100 Million Tax Scam
Golly, can anybody in this state think of a better way to spend $100 million than trying to buy Wisconsin voters with a 13-buck tip? more
Oct 23, 2013 3:12 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Scott Walker Flies High on State Planes
Gov. Scott Walker blew through $160,000 of state taxpayer money while flying on state-owned planes in the first six months of this year. That’s about $100,000 more than he’d spent in the first six months of 2011, when he was flying around t... more
Sep 11, 2013 1:05 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Wisconsin Counties Ask to Implement Health Care Reform Directly
Unwilling to accept Gov. Scott Walker’s refusal to fully expand Medicaid programs at the state level with federal dollars, representatives of 20 Wisconsin counties more
Aug 7, 2013 1:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
How Laws Shouldn’t Be Made
At the urging of leaders in criminal justice and law enforcement throughout the state, Gov. Scott Walker vetoed a Republican attempt to return sleazy bail bondsmen and more
Jul 3, 2013 5:40 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Bye-Bye Local Control
True Republicans believe that local control is best because the closer the decision-makers are to their constituents, the better. more
Jul 2, 2013 10:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Prominent Democratic Assemblywoman Sandy Pasch Speaks Out
Arguing that the Republican-authored state budget was so bad it could not be fixed and that the Republican majority would not allow any of their amendments to get a more
Jun 26, 2013 12:04 AM Louis Fortis News Features
The Vouchers That Ate the State
“The Vouchers That Ate the State” is Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s summer blockbuster. Only it’s Wisconsin taxpayers who are going to get their blocks busted more
Jun 26, 2013 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Women and Girls Lose Out in GOP Budget
The Assembly has finally begun voting on the statebudget, which offers an income tax break heavily tilted toward the wealthy,expands vouchers statewide, cuts off more than 80,000 people from BadgerCare,borrows close to $1 billion for freeways a.. more
Jun 19, 2013 5:08 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose