Issue of the Week: Taxpayers Are Footing Scott Walker’s Sky-High State Plane Flights and Security Costs
Gov. Scott Walker spares no expense as he crisscrosses the state and country on the taxpayers’ dime.New state plane records exclusively more
Jul 17, 2014 5:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Scott Walker Flies High on State Planes
Gov. Scott Walker blew through $160,000 of state taxpayer money while flying on state-owned planes in the first six months of this year. That’s about $100,000 more than he’d spent in the first six months of 2011, when he was flying around t... more
Sep 11, 2013 1:05 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Help Me Find Scott Walker
Folks—I’ve got aproblem. I’m going throughGov. Scott Walker’s use of the state plane this year. And I’m scratching myhead over his whereabouts on March 14, 2013. The plane leftMadison with a security guy and Walker’s deputy chief of staf.. more
Sep 5, 2013 6:21 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
