State Of The Union
Gospel According to Al Green
Al Green was a top-sellingR&B singer in the early ‘70s—until he put away his past and threw himselfwholeheartedly into a new life. Director Robert Mugge’s 1984 documentary, GospelAccording to Al Green , looks closely at a un.. more
Jul 10, 2017 5:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Obama in Tea Party’s Waukesha County
What in the world was President Barack Obama doing two days after his State of the Union address braving the wilds of Waukesha County, one of America’s most virulent centers of more
Feb 6, 2014 12:04 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Contemporary Political Comedy in Racine
Not too long ago, Next Act theatre staged a really compelling script with Jason Wells' Perfect Mendacity --the story of a man trying to cheat a lie detector test. This coming weekend, Racine's Over Our Head Players brings another work by the con.. more
Nov 23, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Obama Changes the Narrative
Complaints about President Obama's State of the Union address on both sides of the political divide (which was obscured more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments
Hope in the Deep Freeze
On the eve of his first “State of the Union” address, Barack Obama confided that he would "rather be a really good one-term president than a mediocre two-term president." But his proposal to freeze domestic spending is exactly the ki more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments
Cardinals trade for Holliday
The Athletics and Cardinals have completed a trade that sends outfielder Matt Holliday to St. Louis in exchange for third baseman Brett Wallace, outfielder Shane Peterson and right-handed pitcher Clayton Mortensen, sources told ESPN The Magazine's.. more
Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Wartime Man Hunt
Measured against a career studded with landmarks such as Metropolis, M, The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, Fury, Scarlet Street and The Big Heat, Fritz Lang’s Man Hunt was a minor effort. But the director’s 1941 movie, out now on DVD, was an important .. more
May 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cards' Jason LaRue Almost Got Sausage'd
The Cardinals' Jason LaRue Nearly Gets Wienered from JoeSportsFan.com on Vimeo.I heard about this on the radio this morning and couldn't believe I'd missed it. Thank god someone had video. more
May 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
State of the Union
Set in 1946, State of the Union is the unlikely tale of a good-natured businessman who, de State of the Union ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Idealism Versus Pragmatism
"Politics makes strange bedfellows," says a reporter-turned-politic State of the Union ,Theater more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
State of the Union
Set in 1946, State of the Union is the unlikely tale of a good-natured businessman who, de State of the Union ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
State of the Union
Set in 1946, State of the Union is the unlikely tale of a good-natured businessman who, de State of the Union ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Presidential Ticket
With the Stiemke Theater occupied by a production that requires only one acto and ,Theater more
Sep 15, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater