Recap: Comedy Workhorse Michael Ian Black Shares Uproarious Stories at Turner Hall
It’s far from fair, but Michael Ian Black seems to be forever stuck at “that one guy” level of comedy stardom, at least as far as the general public is concerned. more
Jun 12, 2014 9:56 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy
Wisconsin Divided But Not Conquered
One unkind but perfectly understandable human reaction to the state's voters supporting a dishonest... more
Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
Sing Along With GREASE: A '70's version of the '50's
The thought of a large group of people getting together in a major downtown theatre venue to sing along with Grease is a bit disturbing to me. I’m not even sure why. Prior to things getting complicated, tonight and tomorrow night, The Skylight .. more
Jul 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewers trivia and facts
First up, the trivia questions. Answers in a few days....Which Brewers player has won the most Gold Glove Awards?Namethe mustached master of the mound who, in 1981, became the firstreliever to earn both the AL Most Valuable Player Award and AL C.. more
Jul 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Artist to Remember: Jacob Hey
Jacob Hey lives his passion for art. By co-founding Organization for Inspiration (O4I), which will be hosting Art Not Apathy events on a regular basis throughout the year, Hey invites everyone to participate in the .. more
Jul 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Axe in New Orleans
The Axe in the Attic opens with footage shot four months after Hurricane Katrina in a misty, ramshackle district of Louisiana. The camera takes in the scene from above before proceeding at an elegant pace up a rutted road, past trees turned to ki.. more
Mar 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Serious Camp: More with Mark Hooker
After a number of years in Milwaukee, most recently as Artistic Director of Spiral Theatre Company, Mark Hooker is leaving for the twin cities. Before he does so, he will be starring in his final production in MilwaukeeCharles Busch’s campy comedy.. more
Mar 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
It's Already Election Day
It’s Already Election Day Early absentee voting has begun B Y L I S A K A I S E R Technically, Wisconsin is not an early voting state. But eligible voters can ca,News Features more
Oct 11, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
State Senate Update: Who Is Going to Win?
With the top of the Nov. 4 ticket—Barack Obama vs. John McCain—curren What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 2 Comments
Wisconsin Voters Can Say Yes to Health Care Reform
As Sen. Joe Biden said duringlast week’s vice presidential debate, this year’s election may be the most important in recent history. While the unpopular war and the Wall Stree,News Features more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Jessica Steinhoff News Features 8 Comments