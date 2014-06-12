RSS

State

michael ian black comedian live review milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

It’s far from fair, but Michael Ian Black seems to be forever stuck at “that one guy” level of comedy stardom, at least as far as the general public is concerned. more

Jun 12, 2014 9:56 AM Comedy

blogimage18951.jpe

One unkind but perfectly understandable human reaction to the state's voters supporting a dishonest... more

Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

The thought of a large group of people getting together in a major downtown theatre venue to sing along with Grease is a bit disturbing to me. I’m not even sure why. Prior to things getting complicated, tonight and tomorrow night, The Skylight .. more

Jul 31, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

First up, the trivia questions. Answers in a few days....Which Brewers player has won the most Gold Glove Awards?Namethe mustached master of the mound who, in 1981, became the firstreliever to earn both the AL Most Valuable Player Award and AL C.. more

Jul 16, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Jacob Hey lives his passion for art. By co-founding Organization for Inspiration (O4I), which will be hosting Art Not Apathy events on a regular basis throughout the year, Hey invites everyone to participate in the .. more

Jul 15, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

The Axe in the Attic opens with footage shot four months after Hurricane Katrina in a misty, ramshackle district of Louisiana. The camera takes in the scene from above before proceeding at an elegant pace up a rutted road, past trees turned to ki.. more

Mar 18, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

After a number of years in Milwaukee, most recently as Artistic Director of Spiral Theatre Company, Mark Hooker is leaving for the twin cities. Before he does so, he will be starring in his final production in MilwaukeeCharles Busch’s campy comedy.. more

Mar 18, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

It’s Already Election Day Early absentee voting has begun B Y L I S A K A I S E R Technically, Wisconsin is not an early voting state. But eligible voters can ca,News Features more

Oct 11, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage4004.jpe

  With the top of the Nov. 4 ticket—Barack Obama vs. John McCain—curren What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

  As Sen. Joe Biden said duringlast week’s vice presidential debate, this year’s election may be the most important in recent history. While the unpopular war and the Wall Stree,News Features more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES