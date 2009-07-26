RSS

Statehood

STUFFY BACKGROUND CRITICISMAs I understand it, back in the mid-1800’s, the predominant form of narrative home entertainment was the novel. In England at the time, novels cost a full shilling. Those without the benefit of that kind of disposable.. more

Jul 26, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage4050.jpe

Emerging proudly from The Promise Ring’s considerable shadow, Milwaukee’s Mari Heresy and the Hotel Choir ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage1314.jpe

With a funky, just-released new album out, The Shape of Things To Come, the popular Milwa The Shape of Things To Come ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES