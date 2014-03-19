Statobahn
The Beltempest’s Album Rock
Rock bands can be like families with all the squabbling and bonding that entails. Nowhere is this truer than in the group now called The Beltempest, whose core members have gone in and out of bands for years. Around the close of the last d... more
Mar 19, 2014 1:07 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Stratospheric Art Rock
Statobahn is a Milwaukee band that has taken years to gel. They first performed in 2005 “at a party on somebody's driveway,” as keyboardist Dave Hucke recalls, without the benefit of a name. The Germanic neologism finally came about in p... more
May 31, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Statobahn
Statobahn, founded by Milwaukee music vets David Hucke and Peter Torres, plays heavy rock with a decidedly progressive edge. Bludgeoning guitars agitate against the more celestial tones of organ and other keyboards. The act has a secret wea... more
Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews