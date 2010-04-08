RSS

Stds

blogimage5154.jpe

OK, I didn’t want to write about this but the story is so crazy I have to do it. As you’ve probably heard, Juneau County DA Scott Southworth has sent a letter to the five school districts in the county warning them about the dangers of teach.. more

Apr 8, 2010 6:36 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5154.jpe

The Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend is showing off two new exhibitions this month. "D.V. Holmes and His Mad Mechanical Menagerie," in the Main Gallery, features inventive sculptures by UW-Pa,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2217.jpe

I was more than a little shocked when I found a copy of Emotional Rescue in my turntable last night, since, as best I can recall, I haven’t listened to that record in years. How did it get there? Did I get drunk one night and cue it up? Unlikely. .. more

Dec 23, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

“Theseare the conversations that parents try to avoid,” said Denise Crumble, Just do it. ,News Features more

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage2221.jpe

Sinceit may be difficult for adults to have an honest conversation about sexwith their t “ ,News Features more

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

blogimage2217.jpe

MANY WERESHOCKED WHEN THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL and Prevention (CDC)reported last What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online www.expre ,Cover Story more

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES