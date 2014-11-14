Steakhouse
Milwaukee Steakhouses Get National Honors
Two Milwaukee steakhouses were named to OpenTable's Diners' Choice Top 100Steakhouses in America list this week: Five O'Clock Steakhouse and The CapitalGrille. To determine which restaurants made the list, OpenTable, a restaurantreservation web.. more
Nov 14, 2014 3:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Pizzle Raises the Bar with his New Jahlil Beats-Produced Single, "The Hunger"
Jahlil Beats is on the shortlist of rap producers who can do no wrong right now. Every beat the guy makes is just fire: fast, menacing and, most distinctively, demanding . These are beats that challenge rappers to hold their own, which is why the .. more
Oct 23, 2013 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
‘Midnight at the Barrelhouse’ With Johnny Otis
Johnny Otis was among the top-selling R&B acts of the 1950s and the author of many hit songs, some of them, such as “Willie and the Hand Jive,” familiar to baby boomer audiences through cover versions in the ’60s and ’70s. A drumme more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Promising Start for Ward’s House of Prime
The interior atWard’s has not changed much since its days as Yanni’s. The front room with thebar has a soaring ceiling and the two dining rooms remain spacious andcomfortable. Do not be discouraged if the bar is swarming with people onw,Din... more
Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Weezer Celebrates Christmas, Fuels Culture War
It's probably safe to say that Weezer's iTunes (and iPhone!)-only Christmas With Weezer is the weirdest, laziest 14-minute Christmas album ever. Whether they were being cheeky or earnest by doing six quick-as-hell, by-the-books covers of the m.. more
Dec 24, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Steaks and Nostalgia
BOBU’S STEAKHOUSE & LOUNGE 1,Dining Out more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 3 Comments