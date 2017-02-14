RSS

Steampunk

Steampunk began as an undercurrent in fantasy literature. Soon, a subculture grouped around its varied visions of an alternate Victorian-Edwardian world. The essays in Like Clockwork: Steampunk Pasts, Presents, & Futures examine the phenome... more

Milwaukee Entertainment Group opens its season with a strong, immersive offering called Jack of Hearts, an original piece by J.J. Gatesman staged in the intimate basement theater of the Brumder Mansion. more

This month, J.J. Gatesman presents a revenge drama in the basement of the Brumder Mansion courtesy of Milwaukee Entertainment Group. His western-style revenge drama Jack of Hearts tumbles into the classy, little historic mansion. It’s an antiq.. more

Alice Wilson's living statue performance is among the best attractions in Milwaukee. more

Black Ops 3, Shady Microsoft Tactics, and Rainbow Six Gets Delayed!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at Pres.. more

Steampunk is an inherently aesthetic that can be delicately wrapped around just about everything. In relatively recent memory, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre found the aesthetic a remarkably natural fit for its production of Around the World in 80 Days.. more

Withthe Steampunk aesthetic movement getting as big as it has in recent years, itwas really only a matter of time before Milwaukee dove into the movement in abig way. The Milwaukee Steampunk Society was founded a couple of yearsback. It has be.. more

Uniquejewelry incorporating old car keys, gears and assorted industrial material andfashions custom-printed with Victorian paintings can all be found at the“Gardens & Gears: Steampunk Faire” at the Mitchell Park Domes.Running through March 3.. more

Alterra is more than just Milwaukee’s answer to Starbucks—its menu offers more diversity than its competitor. In addition to retail coffee and plenty of caffeinated beverages, Alterra offers salads, sandwiches and baked goods. Breakfast is ... more

Steampunk is a thriving subculture that embraces something old and something new, combining Victorian-era fashion with science-fiction elements—it’s a response to “cyberpunk,” a parallel but opposite cousin that celebrates futurist more

Every Tuesday, an improvisational ensemble called The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken convenes for one of the city’s best nights of free music. The group, which features members of Milwaukee bands De La Buena and Stealin’ more

As we witness the BP oil hemorrhage devastate communities and ravage a precious natural resource, the past reminds us of a similar scenario that occurred in northeastern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (UP) 139 years ago—the worst ... more

NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” hasn’t exactly turned out household names the same way similar star-making television programs have, but its alums have had a decent track record on the comedy circuits. One of its most successful is Ral more

I’m looking forward to a four show weekend. Tonight, in addition to seeing the FREE premiere of the new Insurgent Theatre show Ulysses’ Crewmen, at Cream City Collectives. I’ve been invited to see local stand-up comic Alex Grindeland at the Alchem.. more

As wenavigate the current financial climate, word of capitalism’s weak spotsfills For more information, visit www.redbarnfamilyfarms.com, www.americanhumane.org or www.west ,Eat/Drink more

