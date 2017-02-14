Steampunk
Like Clockwork: Steampunk Pasts, Presents, & Futures (University of Minnesota Press), edited by Rachel A. Bowser and Brian Croxall
Steampunk began as an undercurrent in fantasy literature. Soon, a subculture grouped around its varied visions of an alternate Victorian-Edwardian world. The essays in Like Clockwork: Steampunk Pasts, Presents, & Futures examine the phenome... more
Feb 14, 2017 3:47 PM David Luhrssen Books
Milwaukee Entertainment Group’s ‘Jack of Hearts’ Romps in Steampunk Dystopia
Milwaukee Entertainment Group opens its season with a strong, immersive offering called Jack of Hearts, an original piece by J.J. Gatesman staged in the intimate basement theater of the Brumder Mansion. more
Oct 24, 2016 1:44 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Steampunk In The Basement at the Brumder
This month, J.J. Gatesman presents a revenge drama in the basement of the Brumder Mansion courtesy of Milwaukee Entertainment Group. His western-style revenge drama Jack of Hearts tumbles into the classy, little historic mansion. It’s an antiq.. more
Oct 1, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
When a Statue Comes to Life…
Alice Wilson's living statue performance is among the best attractions in Milwaukee. more
Aug 29, 2016 9:10 AM A.J. MacDonald A&E Feature
A Steampunk Midsummer Night’s Dream in Late Winter
Steampunk is an inherently aesthetic that can be delicately wrapped around just about everything. In relatively recent memory, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre found the aesthetic a remarkably natural fit for its production of Around the World in 80 Days.. more
Mar 5, 2015 3:30 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Steampunk Benefit for Milwaukee Public Theatre
Withthe Steampunk aesthetic movement getting as big as it has in recent years, itwas really only a matter of time before Milwaukee dove into the movement in abig way. The Milwaukee Steampunk Society was founded a couple of yearsback. It has be.. more
Aug 6, 2014 11:46 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Garden and Gears: Steampunk Faire Comes to The Domes
Uniquejewelry incorporating old car keys, gears and assorted industrial material andfashions custom-printed with Victorian paintings can all be found at the“Gardens & Gears: Steampunk Faire” at the Mitchell Park Domes.Running through March 3.. more
Feb 19, 2014 7:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Steampunks Gear Up for Milwaukee Ball
Steampunk is a thriving subculture that embraces something old and something new, combining Victorian-era fashion with science-fiction elements—it’s a response to “cyberpunk,” a parallel but opposite cousin that celebrates futurist more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
Steampunk Night at the Broadway Theatre
I’m looking forward to a four show weekend. Tonight, in addition to seeing the FREE premiere of the new Insurgent Theatre show Ulysses’ Crewmen, at Cream City Collectives. I’ve been invited to see local stand-up comic Alex Grindeland at the Alchem.. more
Aug 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
