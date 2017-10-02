Steep Canyon Rangers
An Evening to Forget to Remember
Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short come to Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater Oct. 8, appearing along with The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko. more
Oct 2, 2017 10:19 AM John Jahn A&E Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 19-25
This week Steve Martin and Martin Short join together, Steve Earle returns and Burnhearts embraces its inner punk venue. more
Nov 17, 2015 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Crime Films of Anthony Mann
Anthony Mann was admitted to the Hollywoodpantheon for directing such acclaimed Jimmy Stewart westerns as Winchester 73 (1950) and The Man from Laramie ( 1955). Duly notedif underappreciated in accounts of his career are the films noir and grit.. more
Jan 31, 2014 6:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers @ The Riverside Theater
The question wasn’t whether Steve Martin was going to be funny during his bluegrass and Americana concert Wednesday at The Riverside Theater. It was by how much, and in what context.The answer i,Concert Reviews more
Jul 25, 2013 1:39 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Steve Martin & The Steep Canyon Rangers (4/20)
Who would have thought that the ukulele playing funny guy from The Jerk, would turn up mor The Jerk ,Sponsored Events more
Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content