RSS
Steez
Composer Danny Elfman Returns with Tulip Fever
In a partnership that will remindclassic film buffs of Bernard Herrmann and Alfred Hitchcock, composer DannyElfman and director Tim Burton have forged an enduring relationship betweenmusic and motion pictures. One difference: .. more
Aug 11, 2017 1:18 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Here's MKE Boat Line's 2013 Summer Concert Series Schedule
May 29, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Steez
Steez, self-proclaimed pioneer of “creepfunk,” has trademarked a fittingly bizarre term for its jam-band fusion of synthesized funk, gritty rock and up-tempo fusion. With its blaring saxophone and freaky keyboards, this Madison more
Feb 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kitka
Cradle Songs ,CD Reviews more
Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!