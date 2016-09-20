Stefanie H. Weill Center For The
Preview the Future at Maker Faire Milwaukee
The third annual Maker Faire Milwaukee science fair will be held at Wisconsin State Fair Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. Admission is free. more
Sep 20, 2016 2:57 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Vaudevillian Variety Show In Sheboygan
This month, Sheboygan hosts a huge vaudeville-like variety show featuring more than 100 performers drawn from in and around Sheboygan. Aerial acrobats, musical comedians, magicians and musicians and so much more fill the bill of The Return.. more
Sep 18, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Religious Experience at Boulevard’s ‘Savannah Disputation’
Start with two elderly sisters steeped in their Catholic faith and living together in Savannah, Ga., add in one young woman bound and determined to convert them to her religious views, and throw in the priest of the local Catholic parish. N... more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater