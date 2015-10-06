Stefanie Jacob
Intriguing Concert by Prometheus Trio
Prometheus Trio explored intriguing and unusual repertoire in a concert at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. more
Oct 6, 2015 7:00 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO and Prometheus Trio Perform Seldom-Heard Works
Great concerts of lesser-known works by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Prometheus Trio. more
Feb 10, 2015 10:15 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Lionheart Brings Songs of Praise to St. Joseph Center
Last weekend Early Music Now hosted New York-based male vocal ensemble, Lionheart, in a concert at St. Joseph Center Chapel. The program focused on the Medieval to Renaissance tradition of the Italian lauda, or song of praise. Earlier in th... more
Dec 16, 2014 6:42 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Prometheus Trio Opens With Pierné and Beethoven
Prometheus Trio opened a new season last week in the recital hall at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, one of the city’s performing spaces we perhaps take for granted. This intimate, lovely room is nearly ideal for small ensembles (except fo... more
Oct 1, 2014 2:16 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Piano Trio Takes On Dvorak
For Prometheus Trio’s third concert in this season’s four-part series, Scott Tisdel (cello), Stefanie Jacob (piano) and Timothy Klabunde (violin) will perform Antonín Dvorák’s challenging Trio in F Minor, Op. 65, a set of quirky Viennese dr... more
Feb 5, 2014 1:06 AM Amanda Sullivan Classical Music
The Joy of Music
Prometheus Trio gave another literature-rich concert at the Conservatory of Music last week. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra principal horn player Matthew Annin joined trio regulars Stefanie Jacob (piano), Timothy Klabunde (violin) and Scott T... more
Dec 18, 2013 2:34 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
A Classic Salon
PianoArts presents “Music in the Cities - Vienna and Paris” Friday, June 7 through Monday, June 10 at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, 1584 N. Prospect Ave. Transforming the conservatory into a Viennese coffeehouse and a more
Jun 5, 2013 5:36 PM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Prometheus Trio Continues to Explore
I have always admired the continuing exploration of literature that is a fundamental aspect of the Prometheus Trio. Over the years I have heard quite a bit of music on their concerts never before encountered. Such was the case with Frank Br... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music