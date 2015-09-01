RSS

Stem Cell Research

Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson found himself in a perfect position to protect Wisconsin’s role in vital medical research as President George W. Bush’s secretary of Health and Human Services. That legacy is now being trashed by Gov. S... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:14 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

Bills bubbling up in the state Legislature would grant new legal rights to fertilized eggs that would trump the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and turn more

Jul 17, 2013 12:45 AM News Features

It’s no surprise the University of Wisconsin System would begin setting aside extra reserve funds when the most anti-education governor and Legislature in state history took control of Wisconsin’s government more

May 1, 2013 4:56 PM Taking Liberties

Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan didn’t make any major gaffes in last week’s debate. But that doesn’t mean that he’s ready to be a heartbeat away from the presidency... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Expresso

More than 60 Republican legislators have signed on to a bill that would ban stem cell research in the state... more

Oct 12, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

