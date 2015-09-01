Stem Cell Research
Republicans Trash Tommy Thompson’s Legacy
Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson found himself in a perfect position to protect Wisconsin's role in vital medical research as President George W. Bush's secretary of Health and Human Services. That legacy is now being trashed by Gov. S...
Sep 1, 2015 8:14 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Should Fertilized Eggs Be Given Constitutional Rights?
Bills bubbling up in the state Legislature would grant new legal rights to fertilized eggs that would trump the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and turn
Jul 17, 2013 12:45 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Campuses Under Attack
It's no surprise the University of Wisconsin System would begin setting aside extra reserve funds when the most anti-education governor and Legislature in state history took control of Wisconsin's government
May 1, 2013 4:56 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan’s Dangerous Abortion Answer
Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan didn't make any major gaffes in last week's debate. But that doesn't mean that he's ready to be a heartbeat away from the presidency...
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Republicans Could Ban Stem Cell Research in Wisconsin
More than 60 Republican legislators have signed on to a bill that would ban stem cell research in the state...
Oct 12, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments