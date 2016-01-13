RSS

Step By Step Collective

Brazilian dramatist Augusto Boal understood the power of theater. Years ago I’d read about the late dramatist’s efforts to understand the world around us in his work Theatre of the Oppressed. He’d pioneered some really interesting projects i.. more

Jan 13, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Founded in 2011 by co-curators Paul Kjelland and Peter Murphy, Night School is a series of panels, lectures and film screenings that focus on activism. Most of the presentations have taken place at the cooperatively more

Mar 5, 2014 1:41 AM Off the Cuff

Iraqi expatriate oud player Rahim AlHaj wants to bring the world’s music together on Little Earth and the results, like the earth itself, are varied. One of the most beautiful pieces, “Sama’i Baghdad,” is written in traditional Nea more

Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

