Quasimondo’s Nautical Mash-Up
While Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre has built its reputation by creating thought-provoking and highly original works, its latest production, The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III, will likely leave audiences confused about what they just... more
Aug 30, 2016 4:15 PM Stephanie Harte Theater
Pushing Past Their Limits
Julie Newman, owner and fitness director for the Shape Up Shoppe, has been pushing women to their physical limits for 35 years. Off the Cuff spoke with Newman about her unique club and why she enjoys helping her clients. more
Aug 9, 2016 2:52 PM Stephanie Harte Off the Cuff
Summit Players Brings ‘Shakespeare Out of a Trunk’ to Wisconsin State Parks
While camping with her family in Potawatomi State Park, Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, executive director of Summit Players Theatre, came across an unused outdoor amphitheater, which sparked the idea f,Theater more
Jul 12, 2016 2:44 PM Stephanie Harte Theater
Crazy Antics at Off The Wall
Dale Gutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre brings high energy and crazy antics to the stage with its performance of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, performances of which run through July 2. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:16 PM Stephanie Harte Theater