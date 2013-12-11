RSS

Stephanie Trenchard

When the world celebrates a festive end to the calendar year, awe and wonder often resemble artifice and commercialism. Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art presents genuine aesthetic inspiration with six artists that reveal their... more

Dec 11, 2013 12:40 AM Visual Arts

The new Museum of Wisconsin Art, at 205 Veterans Ave. in West Bend, finally opens its doors to the public. At first glance, the subtle façade, blocked in a variety of soft whites and the palest blue, functions as an abstract painting. more

Apr 3, 2013 4:41 PM Visual Arts

Tory Folliard Gallery will introduce two established artists to the Milwaukee area beginning Feb. 11. The dual exhibition “Stephanie Trenchard & Jeremy Popelka: New Work 2012” displays glass artwork specifically created for a winter debu... more

Feb 7, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

