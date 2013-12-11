Stephanie Trenchard
Carthage College Exhibition Inspires Awe and Wonder
When the world celebrates a festive end to the calendar year, awe and wonder often resemble artifice and commercialism. Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art presents genuine aesthetic inspiration with six artists that reveal their... more
Dec 11, 2013 12:40 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Open and Transparent
The new Museum of Wisconsin Art, at 205 Veterans Ave. in West Bend, finally opens its doors to the public. At first glance, the subtle façade, blocked in a variety of soft whites and the palest blue, functions as an abstract painting. more
Apr 3, 2013 4:41 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Tory Folliard Gallery's Glass Art Exhibit
Tory Folliard Gallery will introduce two established artists to the Milwaukee area beginning Feb. 11. The dual exhibition “Stephanie Trenchard & Jeremy Popelka: New Work 2012” displays glass artwork specifically created for a winter debu... more
Feb 7, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts