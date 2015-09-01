RSS

Stephen Belber

homevidmaude.jpg.jpe

Stephen Belber directs Match from his witty, moving stage play about the choices posed by life. Patrick Stewart gives a compelling performance as Tobi, a lion of the dance world during the ’60s and ’70s, now being interviewed by a young cou... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:40 PM Home Movies

It's the Best Western right across the street from the Federal Building. The intersection of 3rd and Wisconsin was a little sleepy this past Saturday night. A quick jaunt out from the faltering Grand Avenue Mall and there were directors Juanita .. more

Nov 8, 2010 12:33 PM Theater

With two theatrical dramas opening-up in decidedly non-theatrical venues in the next few weeks, one would think that there's some kind of absence of decent theatre spaces in town. (There isn't, though the recently-closed Off-Broadway Theatre wil.. more

Oct 16, 2010 12:10 PM Theater

It’shighly ironic that Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA) is trying toposition itself as a “good government group,” sinc,Expresso more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 7 Comments

blogimage5950.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals will welcome a guest when they face the Houston Aeros tonight at a 7 p.m. Bradley Center game: actor Don Most, Ralph Malph of “Happy Days” fame. He’ll be greeting fans and signing autographs and likely fielding at more

Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES