Stephen Flaherty
‘Romeo and Juliet’ in the Caribbean?
Based on Rosa Guy’s 1985 novel My Love, My Love, Once on This Island was turned into a musical by the successful Broadway team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Seussical). And in the skilled hands of Skylight Music Theatre’s ve... more
Feb 3, 2015 10:25 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater 1 Comments
The Rep’s splendid production of 'Ragtime'
The Milwaukee Rep’s eagerly anticipated production of Ragtime lives up to its promise as an exhilarating, lavishly produced musical version of E. L. Doctorow’s much-praised 1975 novel. As Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements aptly demonstrat... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:32 AM Steve Spice Theater
‘Ragtime’ at the Rep
Nothing in the nature of musical theater demands that it be superficial. Civilization’s first plays, the soul-expanding Greek tragedies, were musicals about nature, society and individual responsibility. more
Sep 5, 2013 4:38 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Money for the Dogs?
Put together a down-on-his-luck shoe salesman and a $6 million inheritance from an unknown uncle with very specific instructions in his will, and you have the makings of a screwball comedy. Add strong casting, solid more
Apr 25, 2013 4:40 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater