theatrereview_skylight_markfrohna.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Based on Rosa Guy's 1985 novel My Love, My Love, Once on This Island was turned into a musical by the successful Broadway team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Seussical). And in the skilled hands of Skylight Music Theatre's ve...

Feb 3, 2015 10:25 PM Theater 1 Comments

rep.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep's eagerly anticipated production of Ragtime lives up to its promise as an exhilarating, lavishly produced musical version of E. L. Doctorow's much-praised 1975 novel. As Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements aptly demonstrat...

Sep 25, 2013 12:32 AM Theater

msb_1513v2small.jpg.jpe

Nothing in the nature of musical theater demands that it be superficial. Civilization's first plays, the soul-expanding Greek tragedies, were musicals about nature, society and individual responsibility.

Sep 5, 2013 4:38 PM A&E Feature

theater_rev_sunset.jpg.jpe

Put together a down-on-his-luck shoe salesman and a $6 million inheritance from an unknown uncle with very specific instructions in his will, and you have the makings of a screwball comedy. Add strong casting, solid

Apr 25, 2013 4:40 PM Theater

