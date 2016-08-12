Stephen Frears
Meryl Streep Unforgettable as ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’
FlorenceFoster Jenkins was a society hostess in 1940s Manhattan, a remnant from an erawhen the Astors and the Vanderbilts rode in carriages along Park Avenue. Shewas a patron, make that a matron, of the arts—a heavily bejewele.. more
Aug 12, 2016 12:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Philomena
When the adolescent Philomena encountered a handsome boy in the funhouse of a traveling circus, she barely knew the meaning of sex. Soon enough, she learned the consequences in small-town 1950s Ireland. Brought before a grim, inquisitorial ... more
Nov 24, 2013 7:20 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Walker’s Point Hosts CoPA’s Annual Photography Exhibit
In 2006, Milwaukee-area photographers founded the Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA) to “develop appreciation, promote growth and support the creation of photographic arts.” Four years later, their organization has expanded throughout th... more
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Cheri Opens in Milwaukee
During the era known as the Belle Époque, the Beautiful Age, the corsets of Victorianism loosened. A caste of courtesans, elevated above the more proletarian prostitutes, traded sexual companionship with aristocrats and magnets for lives of bejew.. more
Jun 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
One Hot Mess (11/22)
Come out to the Burn Camp Benefit at The Garage at 9pm. 10 UFC Fighters and Milwaukee Firemen will compete in a strip contest and challenge guests to flip cup.
Nov 22, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Short Orders (Savoy Fish Fry)
Overlooking busy Prospect Avenue from the ground floor of the Shorecrest Hotel, the Savoy Room (1962 N. Prospect Ave.) is a splendid setting redolent of bygone elegance. The walls are black marble, the f,Dining Out more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
The Deal: Prequel to The Queen?
We first met Michael Sheen in his role as Tony Blair in The Queen, a film that leapt from art houses and into Oscar consideration. Sheen reappears as a much less attractive Blair in director Stephen Frears’ companion piece, The Deal. The docudra.. more
Sep 7, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cheri on DVD
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood