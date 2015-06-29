RSS

Stephen Hawking

exmachinsert5.jpg.jpe

A24 Films

Jun 29, 2015 1:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

ihatehollywood_thetheoryofeverything.jpg.jpe

The Theory of Everything is the sort of movie that often attracts Oscarnominations—and often wins. A block of Academy voters seem to love stories setin the UK of the past, even if the past is recent. This year, The Theory ofEverything had the m.. more

Feb 25, 2015 9:05 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11781.jpe

In the 2005 book Real Men Cook: Rites, Rituals, and Recipes for Living, author Karega Kofi Moyo writes, "Increasingly, African-American men in particular are often portrayed as criminals, drug addicts, absentee fathers and jailbirds. Seldom... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES