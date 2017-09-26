Stephen King
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2017
The Milwaukee Film Festival kicks things off in style, while Stephen King and his son, Owen King, come to town to talk about the former’s latest eerie novel. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
'It's' a Nasty Clown in Stephen King's Horror Story
Despite a long running time and a profusion of baroque horror visuals, It is an effective adaptation of Stephen King focused on a band of outsider kids forced to confront their fears. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:48 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Sept. 7, 2017
Home Again (Rated PG-13) Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is 40 and on the cusp of divorce when she moves back to Los Angeles with two young daughters in tow. While out partying, she meets a trio of str,Film Clips more
Sep 5, 2017 2:04 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Aug. 3, 2017
The Dark Tower (Rated PG-13) Over the past decade, numerous efforts to bring Stephen King’s eight-novel series to the big screen fizzled before the project found a home at Sony. Planned as a fi, more
Aug 1, 2017 2:11 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Nov. 20
George A. Romero is notorious for resuscitating the zombie legend to pop culture, but departed from the undead with this 1993 horror. Based on the novel by Stephen King, The Dark Half is a Castle Rock version of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde base... more
Nov 19, 2014 6:41 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Musical High School Horror with Theatre Unchained
Theatre Unchained’s Milwaukee premiere of Carrie: The Musical persistently shies away from subtlety in an adaptation of the beloved Stephen King novel about a telekinetic student. Anna more
Oct 16, 2014 3:43 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Carrie’s Telekinetic Rage on Stage
In the market for some Halloween-season thrills? A cautionary tale for bullies? Ideas for making use of all that spare pig blood you have lying around? Look no further than Theatre Unchained’s production of Carrie: The more
Oct 1, 2014 3:08 PM Tyler Friedman Theater
Dolans Cadillac
Stephen King’s particular genius is to bring horror out of its Gothic clime and into the banal, everyday setting of contemporary America. Dolan’s Cadillac, based on a King short story, is a dark tale of crime and punishment, obsession and vengea.. more
Mar 30, 2010 1:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Stephen King: Misery
The origin of the word fan comes from fanatic, and the etymology should serve as a caution. Often, fans want you to stay put, stuck on the flypaper of their narrow imagination. Just ask Bob Dylan about his fans at the Newport Folk Festival or Nei.. more
Sep 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
