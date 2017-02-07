Stephen Lynch
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 9-15
A soul legend, a love-themed hodgepodge and an exceptional Chicago rapper highlight an eclectic Valentine’s weekend in Milwaukee. more
Feb 7, 2017
Braun receives Silver Slugger and MVP awards
The crowd was weirdly subdued today when Ryan Braun was awarded his MVP trophy by former-Brewers and two-time MVP winner Robin Yount.Not only did I expect the kind of loud cheers that accompanied Braun during Opening Day, but I assumed there woul.. more
Apr 23, 2012
Further Auditions for Anne of Green Gables
Acacia Theatre will be holding auditions for its production of Anne of Green Gables. The musical adaptation is being directed by Danette Buikema with musical direction by Jenee O'Connor. The Nancy Ford/Gretchen Cryer musical makes its way to t.. more
Apr 22, 2012
Stephen Lynch
Like a blue “Weird Al” Yankovich making a push for the college market—or perhaps a better analogy is Dane Cook with a guitar—comedian/musician Stephen Lynch traffics in novelty songs about taboo topics. On his latest album, 3 Ba,To more
Oct 2, 2009
October 1 - October 7
Thursday, Oct. 1 MPTV Community Cinema: The 1930s’ Civilian Conservation Corps ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 30, 2009
Excerpts from a Talk with Patrick Schmitz
Patrick Schmitz has reached a rare kind of commercial success as a director, playwright and marketing department for his holiday show. Schmitz’s Rankin and Bass TV special parody: Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer doesn’t open until this coming F.. more
Dec 3, 2008
Dave & Carole’s Comedy Palooza
Tonight at 8 p.m., the Riverside Theater hosts Dave & Carole’s Comedy Palooza, the WKLH morning hosts’ benefit for the Children’s Hospital. Guest performers include Kathleen Madigan, ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 10, 2008
