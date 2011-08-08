Stephen Malkmus And The Jicks
From Brad and Janet to Blanche and Jane
Off The Wall Theatre recently announced a change in its October show. They had originally scheduled to do The Rocky Horror Show in October. Plans have changed. Off The Wall switches from the tale of Brad and Janet to the tale of Blanche and Jane.. more
Aug 8, 2011 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks @ Red, White and Pabst Blue Ribbon
For the same reason you'll never see a Pabst Blue Ribbon commercial with bikini voll Real Emotional Trash ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 9, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 4 Comments
Frankie Plays Sheepshead
Get on your thinkingcaps, grab a deck of cards, and head to the sheepshead match to “trump” allothers. Following tradition, German Fest is hosting hourly sheepsheadsessions each day of the Fest. There is a new location this year, so look.. more
Jul 21, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks
Three years ago, in reviewing Malkmus’ Face the Truth, I compared it to a badWoody Daughters of the Dust ,CD Reviews more
Mar 31, 2008 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews
Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks
Last time Stephen Malkmus stopped in Milwaukee, he gave a completely unexpected, one-off Real Emotional Trash ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments