Stephen Sondheim
Skylight Music Theatre's Sharp Take on 'Sweeney Todd'
Few musicals in the repertory have gained the respect among theater and music lovers as has Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd. Fans of this landmark masterpiece―as well as anyone who wants an accomplished evening of theater―should make it to ... more
May 23, 2017 3:01 PM Rick Walters Theater
Skylight's 'Sweeney Todd' Explores Some Disquieting Human Emotions
Preview of Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. more
May 16, 2017 1:25 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Into the Woods in high school this week
Nov 9, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Home Movies/Out on Digital 11.3
The brilliantly perverse story of a Victorian serial killer waging a one-man class war is captured in 2001’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Concert featuring Tony-winning Patti Lupone, George Hearn and Neil Patrick surrou... more
Nov 1, 2016 3:06 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Performing Arts Weekly 9.15
New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
UW-Whitewater’s Sweeney Todd Approaches
Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street remains quite haunting years after its original staging back in 1979. The story of a man returning from 15 years in exile to exact revenge on one who has wronged him is also.. more
Feb 19, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Off the Wall Musical Comedy
Off The Wall Theatre’s staging of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum provides a Roman romance at the heart of bad comedy, but serves as something of a holiday alternative. more
Dec 22, 2015 7:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 2 Comments
‘A Funny Thing Happened’ at Off The Wall Theatre
Dale Gutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre Company presents A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Dec. 16-31. It is a hilarious story involving a crafty slave and his attempts to win the hand of a slow-witted but beautiful courtesan for h... more
Dec 8, 2015 9:53 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A Funny Thing Happened at Off the Wall
I would venture a guess to say that the single most famous thing about Sondheim’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is its title. Coming in what might be a pretty close second is the opening number from the show: “A Comedy Ton.. more
Dec 2, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘A Little Night Music’ at Waukesha Civic Theatre
Waukesha Civic Theatre presents a charming rendition of A Little Night Music through Oct. 4. more
Sep 23, 2015 1:04 AM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Broccoli’s Casually Classy Evening with Stephen Sondheim
With wit and heart, Broccoli Theatricals and Encore Theater Company deliver a classy and casual exploration of Stephen Sondheim’s work to the stage. more
Jun 23, 2015 4:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Waukesha Civic Theatre is holding auditions for Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music. So...y’know... “send in the clowns,” as they say. The show in question runs Sep. 18 - Oct. 4 at WCT. Their looking for five or more men and ten or mo.. more
Jun 20, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Assassins Next Month With Lake Country
In the shadow of Independence Day, the Lake Country Playhouse will stage Stephen Sondheim’s musical about people who have planned to kill various presidents of the United States. History is simplified and oversimplified in a musical that is .. more
Jun 9, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fairy Tales Collide in the Woods
With stunning sets, masterful orchestration and impeccable performances, Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Into the Woods is a delight. more
May 26, 2015 9:20 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Skylight’s Journey ‘Into the Woods’
Skylight Music Theatre closes its season of fantasy and fairy tales with a new production of Into the Woods, one of Stephen Sondheim’s most popular musicals based on the book by James Lapine. more
May 13, 2015 7:48 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Marquette Theater Students Make for Engaging ‘Company’
Marquette University students produce an engaging version of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Company. more
Apr 14, 2015 5:40 PM Steve Spice Theater 1 Comments
Into the Woods
Rob Marshall, who directed the last musical to win a Best Picture Oscar, Chicago, successfully brings the Broadway hit, Into the Woods, to the screen with an all-star cast and sensitivity for the thorniness of the folklore behind Sondheim’s... more
Dec 23, 2014 10:29 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
On Final Curtains and New Beginnings
Soulstice Theatre closes its season with Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s classic Follies. Set at a showgirls’ reunion in a New York theater slated for demolition, the story centers on two couples, the wives more
Jun 10, 2014 11:09 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Scattered Thoughts on Sondheim's Assassins
And at some point towards the end, a group of presidential assassins and those who wish they could've been presidential assassins from throughout history are trying to convince Lee Harvey Oswald to kill JFK. Those assembled are led by John Wilkes.. more
Sep 10, 2012 10:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Rep Turns Its Sights on 'Assassins'
The Milwaukee Rep opens its Quadracci Powerhouse season with Stephen Sondheim's Assassins. In this oddly themed musical, Lee Harvey Oswald sings alongside John Wilkes... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater