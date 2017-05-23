RSS

Stephen Sondheim

Few musicals in the repertory have gained the respect among theater and music lovers as has Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd. Fans of this landmark masterpiece―as well as anyone who wants an accomplished evening of theater―should make it to ... more

May 23, 2017 3:01 PM Theater

Preview of Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. more

May 16, 2017 1:25 PM A&E Feature

Nov 9, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

The brilliantly perverse story of a Victorian serial killer waging a one-man class war is captured in 2001’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Concert featuring Tony-winning Patti Lupone, George Hearn and Neil Patrick surrou... more

Nov 1, 2016 3:06 PM Home Movies

Photo By John Nienhuis

New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street remains quite haunting years after its original staging back in 1979. The story of a man returning from 15 years in exile to exact revenge on one who has wronged him is also.. more

Feb 19, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Off The Wall Theatre’s staging of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum provides a Roman romance at the heart of bad comedy, but serves as something of a holiday alternative. more

Dec 22, 2015 7:59 PM Theater 2 Comments

Dale Gutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre Company presents A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Dec. 16-31. It is a hilarious story involving a crafty slave and his attempts to win the hand of a slow-witted but beautiful courtesan for h... more

Dec 8, 2015 9:53 PM Theater

I would venture a guess to say that the single most famous thing about Sondheim’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is its title. Coming in what might be a pretty close second is the opening number from the show: “A Comedy Ton.. more

Dec 2, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Waukesha Civic Theatre presents a charming rendition of A Little Night Music through Oct. 4. more

Sep 23, 2015 1:04 AM Theater

With wit and heart, Broccoli Theatricals and Encore Theater Company deliver a classy and casual exploration of Stephen Sondheim’s work to the stage. more

Jun 23, 2015 4:18 PM Theater

Waukesha Civic Theatre is holding auditions for Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music. So...y’know... “send in the clowns,” as they say. The show in question runs Sep. 18 - Oct. 4 at WCT. Their looking for five or more men and ten or mo.. more

Jun 20, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

In the shadow of Independence Day, the Lake Country Playhouse will stage Stephen Sondheim’s musical about people who have planned to kill various presidents of the United States. History is simplified and oversimplified in a musical that is .. more

Jun 9, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo by Mark Frohna

With stunning sets, masterful orchestration and impeccable performances, Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Into the Woods is a delight. more

May 26, 2015 9:20 PM Theater

Skylight Music Theatre closes its season of fantasy and fairy tales with a new production of Into the Woods, one of Stephen Sondheim’s most popular musicals based on the book by James Lapine. more

May 13, 2015 7:48 AM Theater

Photo Credit: Danny Alphonso

Marquette University students produce an engaging version of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Company. more

Apr 14, 2015 5:40 PM Theater 1 Comments

Rob Marshall, who directed the last musical to win a Best Picture Oscar, Chicago, successfully brings the Broadway hit, Into the Woods, to the screen with an all-star cast and sensitivity for the thorniness of the folklore behind Sondheim’s... more

Dec 23, 2014 10:29 PM Film Reviews

Soulstice Theatre closes its season with Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s classic Follies. Set at a showgirls’ reunion in a New York theater slated for demolition, the story centers on two couples, the wives more

Jun 10, 2014 11:09 PM Theater

And at some point towards the end, a group of presidential assassins and those who wish they could've been presidential assassins from throughout history are trying to convince Lee Harvey Oswald to kill JFK. Those assembled are led by John Wilkes.. more

Sep 10, 2012 10:03 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Rep opens its Quadracci Powerhouse season with Stephen Sondheim's Assassins. In this oddly themed musical, Lee Harvey Oswald sings alongside John Wilkes... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

