Field Report's Moment
In what may be remembered as one of the most fruitful breakups of all time, DeYarmond Edison's Justin Vernon went on to record solo as Bon Iver following the Eau Claire band's... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Things We Lost in 2008's Fire
I was out last week, so I only just caught Stereogum's awesome "In Memoriam 2008" feature, a hilarious Oscar-styled tribute to the bands that broke up this year. Really, there were no big loses. Bands like Georgie James and Be Your Own Pet were to.. more
Dec 15, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Thrice
The California emo-punk group Thrice has been toying with some unexpectedly light—almost Coldplay-ish—pop sounds lately, so it should be interested to see if they’ve softened their hard-e,Today in Milwaukee more
May 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee