Steve Albini

The PRF BBQ Festival Makes Itself at Home During its First Year in Milwaukee
The second weekend of June marked a first for Milwaukee. For four days, the city hosted the annual PRF BBQ, an event that had previously called Chicago home for eight years. The festival originated,Concert Reviews more
Jun 13, 2017 2:19 PM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
Screaming Females @ Quarters Rock 'n' Roll Palace
Can we all just take a moment to appreciate the return to relevance of Quarters Rock 'n' Roll Palace? Not that long ago, the venerable Riverwest establishment had become an unremarkable and occasionally troublesome nightspot... more
Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
The Calcination of Scout Niblett
On her past releases Scout Niblett offset emotionally tortured songs with bursts of whimsy, weirdness and girlish spunk. It was a delicate balance, and for some that untamed quirk was an understandable deal breaker. Hit or miss as those playful d.. more
Jul 22, 2010 8:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Can You Improve Your Credit Score?
Yes,but be patient—unfavorable information cannot just be deleted. The datathat go into your credit score can be divided into five categories. ,The New Economy more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
UW-Milwaukee vs. Marquette
It’s brother against brother (perhaps?) tonight, when the Bradley Center hosts something of a Milwaukee basketball civil war: The UW-Milwaukee Panthers challenge the Marquette Golden Eagles tonight at,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
You Weren’t There
What strikes me most about You Weren’t There: A History of Chicago Punk 1977-1984 is the feeling that I was almost there. The similarities between the punk scene that began to stir in Milwaukee by the end of ’77 and the topic of Joe Losurdo and .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood