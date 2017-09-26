RSS

Steve Carell

Battle of the Sexes is the true story of the famous 1973 tennis match between Bobby Riggs and tennis star Billie Jean King. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Film Clips

The Big Short, directed by Adam McKay, is a satire as sharp as a scalpel that performs a postmortem on the events of 2008—the economy was nearly destroyed by the stupidity of experts and the complacency of regulators. The public bears respo... more

Jan 5, 2016 9:52 PM Film Reviews

Portraying four outsiders who foresaw the housing crash of 2008, Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt’s characters are treated with disdain by those they attempt to warn. Based on a critically acclaimed book by Michael L... more

Dec 22, 2015 8:53 PM Film Clips

The Minions from Despicable Me star in their own movie, The Minions. more

Jul 14, 2015 9:18 PM Film Reviews

Last week, there was a well-written show by a local playwright that opened in the basement of the Brumder Mansion. This week there’s a well-written show by a local playwright that opens with the Alchemist Theatre. If all theatre in Milwaukee was.. more

Jun 19, 2015 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo and Channing Tatum star in Foxcatcher, a dramatic account of the 1996 murder of Olympic gold medalist Dave Schultz by millionaire wrestling coach John du Pont. more

Dec 16, 2014 6:07 PM Film Reviews

Attractive gallerist Zoe (Sharon Leal) risks her relatively happy marriage to a hunky husband she adores (Boris Kodjoe) as well as her idyllic family life for an affair with a talented young artist (William Levy). Though she promises hersel... more

Oct 8, 2014 12:56 AM Film Clips

Loosely based on actual events, this retelling of the Abscam sting of the 1970s is narrated by con man Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and his girlfriend Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams). She overlooks Irving’s marriage to unstable Rosalyn (Jen... more

Dec 16, 2013 6:28 PM Film Clips

 The “way,way back” is the seat in the tail of a station wagon, facing opposite from thedriver and other passengers. It’s a good metaphore for Duncan, the awkwardadolescent protagonist of The Way, Way Back , a favorite at this .. more

Oct 23, 2013 2:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

Summer vacation is the time when teens come of age: it’s a familiar theme in movies and for good reason. Teenagers often have life-altering summers, sometimes in the aftermath of high school graduation and more

Jul 14, 2013 11:45 PM Film Reviews

Steve Carell returns as Gru, a master criminal who is determined to go straight in the wake of adopting three charming young girls. While attempting to start his own jam-making company, Gru is recruited to the anti-villain more

Jul 2, 2013 10:51 PM Film Clips

The Israeli secret service is justifiably known for its James Bond gadgets as well as its long reach. In the Oscar-nominated documentary The Gatekeepers, six former chiefs of Shin Bet are interviewed and discuss the frustrations of their jo... more

Mar 14, 2013 1:29 AM Film Clips

In Billy Wilder’s classic film The Apartment, Jack Lemmon played a junior executive whose advancement was keyed to loaning out his rooms to an ice-hearted boss for nocturnal sexual adventures. In Dinner for Schmucks, Paul Rudd plays a junio... more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Would you believe they finally got around to making “Get Smart” into a movie? Would you believe they tried it once before? Well, scarcely anyone remembers The Nude Bomb (1980), starring Don Adams as Maxwell Smart, the bumbling spy struggling.. more

Jun 20, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Books

