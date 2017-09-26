Steve Carell
Emma Stone and Steve Carell Replay the 'Battle of the Sexes'
Battle of the Sexes is the true story of the famous 1973 tennis match between Bobby Riggs and tennis star Billie Jean King. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: June 29, 2017
Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Big Short
The Big Short, directed by Adam McKay, is a satire as sharp as a scalpel that performs a postmortem on the events of 2008—the economy was nearly destroyed by the stupidity of experts and the complacency of regulators. The public bears respo... more
Jan 5, 2016 9:52 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips 12.23.15
Portraying four outsiders who foresaw the housing crash of 2008, Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt’s characters are treated with disdain by those they attempt to warn. Based on a critically acclaimed book by Michael L... more
Dec 22, 2015 8:53 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Minions
The Minions from Despicable Me star in their own movie, The Minions. more
Jul 14, 2015 9:18 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Foxcatcher
Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo and Channing Tatum star in Foxcatcher, a dramatic account of the 1996 murder of Olympic gold medalist Dave Schultz by millionaire wrestling coach John du Pont. more
Dec 16, 2014 6:07 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Oct. 8
Attractive gallerist Zoe (Sharon Leal) risks her relatively happy marriage to a hunky husband she adores (Boris Kodjoe) as well as her idyllic family life for an affair with a talented young artist (William Levy). Though she promises hersel... more
Oct 8, 2014 12:56 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Dec. 16
Loosely based on actual events, this retelling of the Abscam sting of the 1970s is narrated by con man Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and his girlfriend Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams). She overlooks Irving’s marriage to unstable Rosalyn (Jen... more
Dec 16, 2013 6:28 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Way, Way Back
The “way,way back” is the seat in the tail of a station wagon, facing opposite from thedriver and other passengers. It’s a good metaphore for Duncan, the awkwardadolescent protagonist of The Way, Way Back , a favorite at this .. more
Oct 23, 2013 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Way, Way Back
Summer vacation is the time when teens come of age: it’s a familiar theme in movies and for good reason. Teenagers often have life-altering summers, sometimes in the aftermath of high school graduation and more
Jul 14, 2013 11:45 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: July 2
Steve Carell returns as Gru, a master criminal who is determined to go straight in the wake of adopting three charming young girls. While attempting to start his own jam-making company, Gru is recruited to the anti-villain more
Jul 2, 2013 10:51 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Mar. 14
The Israeli secret service is justifiably known for its James Bond gadgets as well as its long reach. In the Oscar-nominated documentary The Gatekeepers, six former chiefs of Shin Bet are interviewed and discuss the frustrations of their jo... more
Mar 14, 2013 1:29 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Dinner for Schmucks
In Billy Wilder’s classic film The Apartment, Jack Lemmon played a junior executive whose advancement was keyed to loaning out his rooms to an ice-hearted boss for nocturnal sexual adventures. In Dinner for Schmucks, Paul Rudd plays a junio... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Get Smart
Would you believe they finally got around to making “Get Smart” into a movie? Would you believe they tried it once before? Well, scarcely anyone remembers The Nude Bomb (1980), starring Don Adams as Maxwell Smart, the bumbling spy struggling.. more
Jun 20, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
