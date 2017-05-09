Steve Coogan
'The Dinner' Falls Short of Five Stars
Great films can be made around people talking over a meal, but The Dinner is not an especially scintillating conversation. more
May 9, 2017 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Recently Released 9.29.15
Sixty professional funny people respond separately to the same set of questions posed by director Kevin Pollak in his documentary, Misery Loves Comedy. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:47 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Minions
The Minions from Despicable Me star in their own movie, The Minions. more
Jul 14, 2015 9:18 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
The Trip to Italy
In The Trip to Italy, an unlikely sequel to director Michael Winterbottom’s largely improvised The Trip (2010), British actors-comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon regroup for another culinary road trip. more
Jan 23, 2015 5:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
In the third installment of the tired Night at the Museum series, museum prison guard Larry (Ben Stiller) travels to England hoping to fix the disintegrating Egyptian tablet responsible for bringing museum exhibits all over the world to lif... more
Dec 17, 2014 11:50 AM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 10
In this hilarious 2013 comedy, Steve Coogan plays a DJ in love with the sound of his own voice, a talk-show host juggling the banalities of contemporary life. Alan Partridge is a tale of white-collar anxiety as a profits-only corporation bu... more
Jun 10, 2014 1:48 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Philomena
When the adolescent Philomena encountered a handsome boy in the funhouse of a traveling circus, she barely knew the meaning of sex. Soon enough, she learned the consequences in small-town 1950s Ireland. Brought before a grim, inquisitorial ... more
Nov 24, 2013 7:20 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Ruby Sparks
A male artist who imagines an ideal woman and brings her to life? It's an idea as old as Greece... more
Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Steve Coogan's Road Trip
<p> Road movies have gotten to be the dullest thing going, but if you have British actors Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon in the car, the journey will be worth the investment of two hours. In <em>The Trip</em>, by director Michael Winterbottom (<em>2.. more
Jan 28, 2012 7:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Tulpan
Near the conclusion of his four-star review of Tulpan, Roger Ebert acknowledges the difficulties of convincing American audiences to see a dramedy about shepherds in barren Kazakhstan. “You’ll enjoy it, not soon forget it, and you&rsquo,Tod... more
Sep 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee