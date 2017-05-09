RSS

Steve Coogan

film_thedinner.jpg.jpe

Great films can be made around people talking over a meal, but The Dinner is not an especially scintillating conversation. more

May 9, 2017 2:15 PM Film Reviews

homevidheehaw.jpg.jpe

Sixty professional funny people respond separately to the same set of questions posed by director Kevin Pollak in his documentary, Misery Loves Comedy. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:47 PM Home Movies

minons.jpg.jpe

The Minions from Despicable Me star in their own movie, The Minions. more

Jul 14, 2015 9:18 PM Film Reviews

homemovie_thetriptoitaly.jpg.jpe

In The Trip to Italy, an unlikely sequel to director Michael Winterbottom’s largely improvised The Trip (2010), British actors-comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon regroup for another culinary road trip. more

Jan 23, 2015 5:30 PM Home Movies

filmclip_nightatthemuseum_secretofthetomb.jpg.jpe

In the third installment of the tired Night at the Museum series, museum prison guard Larry (Ben Stiller) travels to England hoping to fix the disintegrating Egyptian tablet responsible for bringing museum exhibits all over the world to lif... more

Dec 17, 2014 11:50 AM Film Clips

In this hilarious 2013 comedy, Steve Coogan plays a DJ in love with the sound of his own voice, a talk-show host juggling the banalities of contemporary life. Alan Partridge is a tale of white-collar anxiety as a profits-only corporation bu... more

Jun 10, 2014 1:48 AM Home Movies

film.jpg.jpe

When the adolescent Philomena encountered a handsome boy in the funhouse of a traveling circus, she barely knew the meaning of sex. Soon enough, she learned the consequences in small-town 1950s Ireland. Brought before a grim, inquisitorial ... more

Nov 24, 2013 7:20 PM Film Reviews

blogimage19420.jpe

A male artist who imagines an ideal woman and brings her to life? It's an idea as old as Greece... more

Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

<p> Road movies have gotten to be the dullest thing going, but if you have British actors Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon in the car, the journey will be worth the investment of two hours. In <em>The Trip</em>, by director Michael Winterbottom (<em>2.. more

Jan 28, 2012 7:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage7873.jpe

Near the conclusion of his four-star review of Tulpan, Roger Ebert acknowledges the difficulties of convincing American audiences to see a dramedy about shepherds in barren Kazakhstan. “You’ll enjoy it, not soon forget it, and you&rsquo,Tod... more

Sep 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES