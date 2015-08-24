Steve Cuff
Academy for the Underrated: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial for the Atari 2600
On April 26th, 2014 a group of corporate-backed excavatorsand a horde of journalists gathered in the town of Almogordo, New Mexico to digup a landfill which reportedly contained thousands of unsold copies of E.T. TheExtra-Terrestrial for the At.. more
Aug 24, 2015 7:47 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Ant-Man
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Ant-Man
Jul 30, 2015 7:09 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE 1 Comments
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Trainwreck
Trainwreck has plenty of laughs, but it never quite fulfills its potential. more
Jul 28, 2015 2:36 AM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Terminator Genisys
When Arnold uttered those famous words "I'l be back," we expected something better than this.
Jul 16, 2015 3:00 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Jurassic World
Is this the best Jurassic Park sequel? Maybe, but that doesn't mean it's any good. Check out the Optimism Vaccine's 60 second take below.
Jun 18, 2015 6:22 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: 'Paul Blart 2'
Paul Blart 2 is a film so bad that it's not even worth seeing to enjoy how bad it is.
Apr 30, 2015 8:15 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Reviewed In 60 Seconds: 'Unfriended'
The Optimism Vaccine presents a 60 second review of the found-footage evil technology horror film Unfriended . It plays like an overlong student film, but is it at least more enjoyable than Paul Blart 2?
Apr 23, 2015 3:05 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Chappie
Steve Cuff of the Optimism Vaccine reviews futuristic robot action film "Chappie" in this edition of Reviewed in 60 Seconds."Aiming high, failing spectacularly, and looking damn good doing it will earn you some respect from me."
Mar 9, 2015 5:58 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE