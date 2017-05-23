Steve Earle
Justin Townes Earle w/ The Sadies and Sammy Brue @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Justin Townes Earle demonstrated more than a few similarities with his father during his feisty set. more
May 23, 2017 2:29 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 6-12
Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Steve Earle and the Dukes w/ The Mastersons @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Journeyman rocker Steve Earle gave a less than complimentary shout out to Scott Walker during his bluesy set Thursday night. more
Nov 20, 2015 8:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Various Artists: Look Again to the Wind: Johnny Cash’s Bitter Tears Revisited (Sony Music Masterworks)
The face of Bitter Tears: Ballads of the American Indian, Johnny Cash’s 1964 concept album, is lined with the stylistic wrinkles of its time, including Cinemascope production and unnecessary sentimental touches like the military-music styli... more
Oct 1, 2014 1:36 AM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Steve Earle
Southern rocker Steve Earle's story is one with many chapters. Jail time, seven marriages and drug addiction are just of some of the hardships that twisted Earle's life—and his songwriting voice—into what it is today... more
Jul 24, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Steve Earle
For years an outsider in traditional country music and Nashville songwriting circles, Steve Earle has seen his fan base boom over the past decade, as an inclusive alt-country movement, nostalgia for outlaw country and demand for populist tr... more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Steve Earle
"Pancho and Lefty," "To Live Is to Fly" and "(Quicksilver Daydrea Steve Earle performs July 29 at the Pabst Theater. ,CD Reviews more
Jul 20, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Album Reviews
Rodney Crowell
A contemporary of Steve Earle, Rodney Crowell cut his teeth playing in Emmylou Harris&rsqu Diamonds and Dirt ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Steve Earle w/ Allison Moorer @ The Pabst Theater
At53, Earle has seen and experienced most everything, from drug addiction to Washington Square Serenade ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Concert Reviews
Steve Earle
For years an outsider in traditional country music and Nashville songwriting circles, Ste Washington Square Serenade ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
