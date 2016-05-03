Steve Grimm
Steve Grimm Bad Boys, Bad Girls (Legend Records)
Steve Grimm’s place in Milwaukee’s hard rock pantheon stands assured thanks to his work fronting Bad Boy on their two major label albums from the 1970s and their indie tenure since then. Among the other projects keeping him busy is his seco... more
May 3, 2016 3:34 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Kids and Commercials
I've realized that no matter how much Revlon make-up I buy, I'll never look like Halle Berry. But it took a while to get to that revelation. My fascination with advertising started in childhood with wanting to vacation at the Keebler "Hol.. more
Mar 19, 2010 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Steve Grimm
Steve Grimm's place in Milwaukee music history remains secure for having fronted one of the city's most prominent bands to make it to a major label. It's been a while since Bad Boy was a happening ,CD Reviews more
Jan 5, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews