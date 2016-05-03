RSS

Steve Grimm

bad_boys_bad_girls.jpg.jpe

Steve Grimm’s place in Milwaukee’s hard rock pantheon stands assured thanks to his work fronting Bad Boy on their two major label albums from the 1970s and their indie tenure since then. Among the other projects keeping him busy is his seco... more

May 3, 2016 3:34 PM Album Reviews

blogimage5067.jpe

I've realized that no matter how much Revlon make-up I buy, I'll never look like Halle Berry. But it took a while to get to that revelation. My fascination with advertising started in childhood with wanting to vacation at the Keebler "Hol.. more

Mar 19, 2010 2:38 PM Health & Wellness

blogimage5067.jpe

Steve Grimm's place in Milwaukee music history remains secure for having fronted one of the city's most prominent bands to make it to a major label. It's been a while since Bad Boy was a happening ,CD Reviews more

Jan 5, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES