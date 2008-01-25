RSS
Steve Hofstetter
How She Move
Raya was on her way up from the projects and onto the path to medical school when her sister died of an overdose. In a middle class family this would have been tragic. For an African-American family whose mother works two shifts and father works.. more
Jan 25, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Steve Hofstetter
Twenty-something comedian Steve Hofstetter began his stand-up careermodestly as a college Sports Illustrated ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Steve Hofstetter
Twenty-something comedian Steve Hofstetter began his stand-up career modestly as a college Walk The Line ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!