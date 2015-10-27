Steve Jobs
Steve Jobs
A biographical film on Apple founder Steve Jobs directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:09 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Aug. 14
The shocking 2010 killing of a SeaWorld orca trainer by one of the killer whales cast the aquatic amusement park business in a cold light. The eye-opening documentary Blackfish reveals a pattern of attacks by orcas on their more
Aug 14, 2013 1:01 AM David Luhrssen Film Clips
The Agony of Underpaid Labor
A few years back, monologist Mike Daisey investigated a factory in China where electronics are manufactured. Tying horror stories of labor in the factory with the story of Apple's legendary CEO, Daisey created The Agony more
Jun 6, 2013 2:20 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Tragic Side of Globalization
Mike Daisey's heart is in the right place. His 2010 monologue The Agony and Ecstasy of Steve Jobs is a look into globalization as it impacts the lives of those living in squalor and working for almost nothing. Daisey's The Agony more
May 22, 2013 4:03 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater