Steve Kagan

The Journal Sentinel’s coverage of the MPS mayoral takeover is atrocious. The paper has editorialized in favor of the takeover. Why not? The MMAC is behind this, so the JS of course is not going to offend the business community.. more

Sep 10, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

I'm not sure how this slid below my radar, but one of my favorite contemporary R&B singers, Syleena Johnson, is in town tonight for a 9 p.m. concert at Club 618 (618. N. Water St.) Tickets are $20, or $50 for the VIP treatment. Johnson's first .. more

Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

The story is that Ben Sheets signed a contract with the Texas Rangers, but went on to fail the physical.The elbow injury that kept Sheets out of the end of the season has apparently not healed itself as doctors said it would and <a href="http://ww.. more

Feb 5, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

Give Krupp a Chance in Congress ,Elections more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Elections 8 Comments

Milwaukee’s active advocates for impeachment were surprised last week when the one man who could move forward impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives —Michigan Congressman John Conyers, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee... more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Conservatives’ solution to thehealth care crisis is to provide tax credits to allow individuals tobuy their health insurance in a competitive marketplace. But in Wisconsin, as in many other states, the individual health insurance market does litt... more

Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

