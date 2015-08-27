RSS

Steve Kilbey

the church.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Nick Semrad

The cult Australian psychedelic band played their biggest hit Wednesday night, but maybe they didn't need to. more

Aug 27, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage2709.jpe

Longtime Church singer Steve Kilbey's latest solo album is overlong, overindulgent and overreaching, and I love it for that. It's hard to fault an album so endearingly ambitious. Painkiller doesn't quite have the budget or the hipness to pull off .. more

Feb 18, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2709.jpe

Each day we have choices about how we are going to live that day. Some days the choi The possibility exists that if we have connection with the melody of life and living more ,Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. more

Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES