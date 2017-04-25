Steve Koehler

RSS

Kudos to actors Nathan Marinan and J. Keegan Siebken, whose mastery and clever voicing of their multiple hand puppets were just as fun to watch as the live actors in In Tandem Theatre’s production of Carnival. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:01 PM Theater

Wisconsinites are full of quirks—from our Yooper English up north to our odd fondness for pickled eggs—and Guys on Ice: The Ice Fishing Musical is an engaging look into upper-Midwest existence that touches on the realities of life through t... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:31 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre produced Margaret Raether’s Jeeves Intervenes in 2010, Jeeves in Bloom in 2013 and this year, the company will wrap up its season with the final installment, Jeeves Takes a Bow. Matt Daniels reprises his role as Je... more

Apr 7, 2015 10:11 PM Theater

The Sound of Music is most remembered for its 1965 movie adaptation with golden-voiced Julie Andrews as Maria. However, the original 1959 stage production with the equally compelling Mary Martin had established a more more

Nov 20, 2012 12:40 PM Theater

In Tandem Theatre brilliantly executes Veronica's Position, a comedy about politics and principles set on the precipice of the final decade of the 20th century. The play is set in motion when a drama-queen actress (an Elizabeth Taylor-like ... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

As the presidential election picks up speed, In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a comedy set in Washington, D.C. The Rich Orloff comedy Veronica's Position is a contemporary farce involving a famous pair of middle-aged actors who... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

During intermission a woman wearing a Skylight Opera staff pin passed by. I overheard her saying something about the number of reviewers in attendance . . . excitedly adding that the audience was “on.” It was opening night for the Skylight Opera .. more

Jan 29, 2011 7:49 PM Theater

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

