Steve Koehler
In Tandem’s ‘Carnival’ a Delightful Three-Ring Circus
Kudos to actors Nathan Marinan and J. Keegan Siebken, whose mastery and clever voicing of their multiple hand puppets were just as fun to watch as the live actors in In Tandem Theatre’s production of Carnival. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:01 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘Guys on Ice’: A Timeless Comedy about Wisconsin, Friendship and Ice Fishing
Wisconsinites are full of quirks—from our Yooper English up north to our odd fondness for pickled eggs—and Guys on Ice: The Ice Fishing Musical is an engaging look into upper-Midwest existence that touches on the realities of life through t... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:31 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘Jeeves Takes a Bow’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre produced Margaret Raether’s Jeeves Intervenes in 2010, Jeeves in Bloom in 2013 and this year, the company will wrap up its season with the final installment, Jeeves Takes a Bow. Matt Daniels reprises his role as Je... more
Apr 7, 2015 10:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Skylight’s Warm Production of a Familiar Classic
The Sound of Music is most remembered for its 1965 movie adaptation with golden-voiced Julie Andrews as Maria. However, the original 1959 stage production with the equally compelling Mary Martin had established a more more
Nov 20, 2012 12:40 PM Steve Spice Theater
In Tandem Finds Fun in 'Veronica's Position'
In Tandem Theatre brilliantly executes Veronica's Position, a comedy about politics and principles set on the precipice of the final decade of the 20th century. The play is set in motion when a drama-queen actress (an Elizabeth Taylor-like ... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
In Tandem Finds Farce in 'Veronica's Position'
As the presidential election picks up speed, In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a comedy set in Washington, D.C. The Rich Orloff comedy Veronica's Position is a contemporary farce involving a famous pair of middle-aged actors who... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jacques Brel At The Skylight
During intermission a woman wearing a Skylight Opera staff pin passed by. I overheard her saying something about the number of reviewers in attendance . . . excitedly adding that the audience was “on.” It was opening night for the Skylight Opera .. more
Jan 29, 2011 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
