Guerilla Ghost Go For the Jugular
Apr 25, 2017 2:37 PM Steve Lampiris Music Feature
Deafheaven @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Patience was key to last night’s concert from black metal innovators Deafheaven, which only featured eight songs. more
Mar 20, 2017 12:04 AM Steve Lampiris Concert Reviews
Sam Roberts Band @ The Back Room at Colectivo
The Canadian hockey-player-turned-musician seemed comfortable in a venue far smaller than the ones he usually plays. more
Jan 27, 2017 8:00 AM Steve Lampiris Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Vinyl Theatre @ The Rave
Ahead of their tour with Dashboard Confessional, rising Milwaukee rockers Vinyl Theatre debuted new material and covered Coldplay at The Rave. more
Jan 16, 2017 8:55 AM Steve Lampiris Concert Reviews
Milwaukee’s Skweee Label Innocuous Records Thinks Globally
Innocuous Records may be a tiny label, but its roster boasts artists from Russia, France and the Netherlands. more
Jan 3, 2017 3:06 PM Steve Lampiris Local Music
Dreamhouse Look to a Simpler Era of Pop-Punk
While many of the emo acts they grew up listening to have moved on to pop, Milwaukee’s Dreamhouse vow to keep the guitars front and center. more
Dec 27, 2016 1:40 PM Steve Lampiris Local Music