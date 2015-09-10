RSS

Steve Lewandowski

The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove celebrates the heart of country music next week as it presents Make Some Noise for Nashville. A variety of local talent performs and ambitious range of different material from classics to contemporary. From .. more

Sep 10, 2015 8:55 PM Theater

Milwaukee’s Opus is more than 40 years old yet this music sounds like the first breeze of spring. Definition redefines jazz-fusion as grownup music. There’s plenty of youthful élan but it tastes like a vintage chardonnay more

Sep 1, 2015 6:00 PM Album Reviews

When he's not directing, editing, writing or appearing in short films and music videos—and judging by his output, he spends a lot of time doing those things—Milwaukee's WC Tank also dabbles in hip-hop, rhyming over wonky, lo-fi beats with shades o.. more

Jan 24, 2013 5:45 PM On Music

<p> Milwaukee jazz fans compared clarinetist Chuck Hedges to Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw. Perhaps staying in Milwaukee was the reason he wasn't as widely knownalong with being born toward the end of the swing era. But the world's loss was our be.. more

Jan 16, 2012 8:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

Nov 25, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 2 Comments

Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

