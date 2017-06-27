Steve Miller Band
Summerfest Preview: July 2, 2017
Here's a quick look at some of the highlights in the Summerfest lineup for July 2, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup. P!nk American Family Insurance,Summerfest 2017 more
Jun 27, 2017 12:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Summerfest Guide
Esteemed blues guitarist Steve Miller, one of the most successful musicians ever to come out of Milwaukee, crossed over into pop-rock stardom with the 1973 album <i>The Joker</i>. Singles came easily to him for the rest of the decade and in... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
You Spy
Like a Cold War Kafka character, the man known only as 6 (a relentlessly angry Patrick McGoohan) awakens in unfamiliar surroundings, captive to a conspiracy bewildering in extent. 6 was the protagonist of “The Prisoner,” the 1967 British televisi.. more
Feb 10, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Think the Steve Miller Band doesn’tmatter anymore? Try telling that to the generati LiveFrom Chicago ,CD Reviews more
Jun 24, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews