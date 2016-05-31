Steve Nass
America’s States of Ignorance
Surprise. A transgender woman identifies as a woman, not as a violent male predator. If any transgender bathroom safety issue exists, it would more likely involve the danger to a transgender woman in a male restroom. more
May 31, 2016 4:17 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Don’t Let the Steady Creep of Corruption Take Hold
Wisconsin Republicans seem to be intent on turning the state into one that’s completely corrupt. more
Oct 6, 2015 9:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Looming Death for RTAs
Feb 15, 2011 6:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Mogwai w/ Women
As the once novel soft/loud/soft/loud recipe for instrumental post-rock threatened to become too formulaic, genre pioneers began retooling their sound mid-decade. For Glasgow’s Mogwai, this meant abandoning some of the austere, thundering c... more
May 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments