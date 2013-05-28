Steve Reich
Present Music’s ‘Multitude’ of Great Performances
Present Music closed its season with a program of thrilling compositions and sensational performances. “Multitude” was a good concert title since even Derek Johnson, alone with his electric guitar on the Turner Hall Ballroom stage more
May 28, 2013
The Unabashed Melodies of Brahms
Brahms may not have been the most enterprising of composers. The first of his four symphonies was 20 years in the making, a gestation period culminating in an initial performance in 1876 when the composer was 44 years more
May 21, 2013
Present Music Embraces 'Change'
Music, Milwaukee's premier new music ensemble, begins its 31st season with “Change,” a concert showing the progression of contemporary music and highlighting the next generation of... more
Aug 27, 2012