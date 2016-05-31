Steve Spice
Farewell to Rosebud?
Steve Spice examines the cinematic output of Orson Welles. more
May 31, 2016 1:04 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
‘American Song’ wonders about violence, family
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s premiere performance of Joanna Murray-Smith’s American Song is a one-man, one-act melodrama concerning a mass school shooting. While stimulating discussion, it falls sort of creating much drama, despite a c... more
Mar 22, 2016 3:40 PM Steve Spice Theater
Early Music Now’s Latin Fiesta
The lively Boston-based ensemble Rumbarroco gave a rousing concert Saturday evening at the Zelazo Center at UW-Milwaukee, part of the Early Music Now series. Titled “Fiesta: A Hispanic Heritage Celebration,” the program featured music in... more
Oct 20, 2015 8:37 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
In Tandem’s Dark Comedy, ‘Any Given Monday’
In Tandem’s season opener, Bruce Graham’s provocative, prize-winning, dark comedy Any Given Monday, proves a real winner in all respects more
Oct 6, 2015 7:53 PM Steve Spice Theater
‘Elmer Gantry’ Redux
Revisiting Elmer Gantry, the Florentine Opera’s award-winning 2010 production, proved an enlightening experience in a refreshingly renovated presentation. Overall, it was a rousing success for the Florentine Opera. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:13 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Florentine Opera hits the High Notes
In its exhilarating production of Richard Wagner’s first successful opera, the Florentine Opera brought excitement to a work often overlooked in comparison with his later achievements. The Flying Dutchman does not have the mellifluous cont... more
Oct 28, 2014 9:55 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
The Florentine Opera’s ‘Flying Dutchman’
The Florentine Opera’s season opener promises an adventurous, refreshingly engaging experience with an early Wagnerian work, quite a contrast from the later more
Oct 15, 2014 1:18 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Boulevard Theatre Goes the Distance with ‘Pal Joey’
Boulevard Theatre’s season opener finds the troupe on the move—literally. And the change of scenery served the company well last weekend in its limited run of the more
Oct 1, 2014 3:18 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Greatness of ‘The Glass Menagerie’
The Glass Menagerie, In Tandem’s season opener, remains one of the most elusive of Tennessee Williams’ works, lacking the overt neurotic aggressiveness that so more
Oct 1, 2014 3:14 PM Steve Spice Theater
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Opens Season with ‘Don Giovanni’
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s season opener promises a stunning, provocative departure from their usual format with a live performance of Mozart’s Don Giovanni, one of the 10 most frequently performed operatic works more
Sep 11, 2014 11:59 AM Steve Spice Classical Music
A Fast-Paced ‘Phantom of the Opera’
Those familiar with a more sentimentalized approach to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s much-loved The Phantom of the Opera may find themselves pleasantly surprised by Cameron Mackintosh’s lavishly mounted, spectacularly detailed production at the Mar... more
Jul 30, 2014 2:35 AM Steve Spice Theater 1 Comments
Arthur Miller on the Bridge
Arthur Miller’s 1955 A View from the Bridge may seem a bit dated today, although the Waukesha Civic Theater’s production jumpstarts the tragedy’s energy with a spritely series of serviceable performances more
Jun 10, 2014 11:13 PM Steve Spice Theater
I Hear a Musical Hybrid
Written especially for the Skylight Music Theatre and directed by the composer Daron Hagen, I Hear America Singing arrives as something of a mixed bag. It’s described as a hybrid of musical and opera, and purports to be a reinvention of tra... more
May 14, 2014 4:44 PM Steve Spice Theater
When Hollywood Went to War
Mark Harris’ terrific new book Five Came Back: A Story of Hollywood and the Second World War (Penguin Press) explores how a handful of Hollywood’s most prominent directors put lucrative careers on hold to take part in World War II. The unit... more
May 9, 2014 9:38 PM Steve Spice Books
'La Bohème'
Within a 10-year span, Giacomo Puccini composed three of the most popular operas ever written, Madama Butterfly, Tosca and the even more captivating La Bohème more
May 7, 2014 12:24 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Julius Caesar Meets Cleopatra
George Frideric Handel’s great baroque opera, Julius Caesar (1724), may come as an exhilaratingly provocative and tempestuous treat to those more familiar with the composer’s later choral and orchestral works such as the perennial (and just... more
Mar 25, 2014 10:16 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Beethoven's Musical Imagination
Praising the great symphonies of Ludwig van Beethoven seems as redundant as extolling the significance of the Lincoln Memorial. Whereas the mighty edifice remains forever marooned in stationary glory, Beethoven’s wondrous third, seventh and... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:19 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Why Movies Really Suck
Movies have enjoyed wide appeal since the dawn of the nickelodeon. However, no one could have imagined that cinema would become a disposable subset of a gargantuan tentacled monster called computerized entertainment, reducing the 20th centu... more
Feb 18, 2014 8:24 PM Steve Spice Film Reviews
Making 'Evita' Come Alive
The national touring company of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical drama Evita, at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts in a disappointingly short run, turned in an exhilarating performance on opening night. With its riveting score ripe wit... more
Feb 13, 2014 2:59 AM Steve Spice Theater
An Irish Pub with Something Extra
While noted as an Irish pub, Taylor and Dunn’s Public House has a versatile menu serving a variety of tastes.Located at the junction of Highway 57 and Donges Bay Road just south of Mequon Road, Taylor and Dunn’s has been a favorite spot in ... more
Dec 4, 2013 12:04 AM Steve Spice Dining Preview
Barbara Stanwyck: The First Modern Movie Star?
An appreciation of the film career of Barbara Stanwyck. more
Jun 20, 2017 12:53 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature
An Exhilarating 'Barber of Seville' from Florentine Opera
The Florentine Opera Company took on the classic Barber of Seville with success. more
May 9, 2017 2:41 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
The Rep’s Unnecessary Update of ‘Jane Eyre’
In the final analysis, one must question writer Poley Tealle’s misguided application of Brontë’s classic Jane Eyre, which Tealle tampered with to reinvent it in up-to-date terms. It’s an unnecessary endeavor as the novel stands on its own. more
May 2, 2017 1:44 PM Steve Spice Theater 1 Comments
Mayhem and Merriment at Florentine Opera’s ‘Barber of Seville’
The creative versatility of the Florentine Opera’s programming is a living testament to opera as a living art form. Opening this season with the world premiere of Robert Aldridge’s Sister Carrie, they will close 2016-2017 with the ever-popu... more
Apr 18, 2017 1:36 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Florentine Opera Stages a Rousing 'Don Giovanni'
The Florentine Opera’s production of Don Giovanni was a rousing tribute to one of Mozart’s most sophisticated operas. Creative staging intrigued the audience from the outset as mummified maidens c,Classical Music and Dance more
Mar 21, 2017 2:02 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
'Don Giovanni' Returns!
The Florentine Opera restages its successful 2006 production of Mozart’s classic Don Giovanni at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, March 17 and 19. more
Mar 7, 2017 2:21 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
The Enigma of Alfred Hitchcock
By what mercurial process did Alfred Hitchcock, the acknowledged master of suspense, gradually morph into one of the most-revered cinematic auteurs, beloved of critics and moviegoers alike and offering a constant source of inspiration as we... more
Dec 27, 2016 1:03 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
A Terrific ‘Pirates of Penzance’
The Skylight Music Theatre’s season closer, Pirates of Penzance, burst across the stage with comic energy. It boasts brilliant direction from Shawna Lucey, fantastic production elements and exemplary vocal chops from all performers. more
May 24, 2016 3:06 PM Steve Spice Theater
The Florentine’s Frothy ‘Die Fledermaus’
On Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m. the Wisconsin Philharmonic will present Peter and the Wolf at the Shattuck Music Center, preceded at 2 p.m. by an “instrumental petting zoo,” during which “children may try all sorts of orchestral instruments.... more
May 17, 2016 3:56 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
The Deathless Charm of ‘Die Fledermaus’
Die Fledermaus, Johann Strauss II’s signature operetta, captures that lilting flavor of late-19th-century Vienna as a gracious, aristocratic paradise of waltzes and champagne. The Florentine Opera presents the piece May 13 and 15 at Uihlein... more
May 3, 2016 2:35 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Performs the Brahms Symphonies
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performs Brahms Symphonies No. 1 and 2 on April 30 at 8 p.m. and May 1 at 2:30 p.m., and Symphonies No. 3 and 4 on May 6 at 11:15 a.m. and May 7 at 8 p.m. at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. more
Apr 26, 2016 4:48 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Florentine Opera’s Milwaukee Premiere of ‘Three Decembers’
With a stellar trio of performers, so superbly balanced, American composer Jake Heggie’s Three Decembers—as presented by the Florentine Opera—was prevented from falling into the more maudlin plateau of its story line. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:01 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Florentine Opera presents ‘Three Decembers
The Florentine Opera Company presents Jake Heggie’s one-act 90-minute chamber opera Three Decembers March 11-20 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. Critically acclaimed and emotionally charged, Three Decembers’ libretto deals with... more
Mar 1, 2016 2:46 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Sibelius’ Second Symphony at the MSO
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under conductor Anu Tali performs Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 along with works by Carl Nielsen and Edvard Grieg, Feb. 20-21 at Uihlein Hall. more
Feb 16, 2016 1:53 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Examining Tchaikovsky’s Sixth Symphony
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under conductor Hans Graf will perform Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique Jan. 30-31 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Uihlein Hall. more
Jan 26, 2016 3:38 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
‘Of Mice and Men’ and Tragedy
Of Mice and Men, John Steinbeck’s poignant dustbowl drama set in the heart of the great depression has been effectively updated at the Milwaukee Rep under the direction of Mark Clements. more
Jan 25, 2016 9:48 AM Steve Spice Theater
The Cinematic Vision of ‘Citizen Kane’ and ‘Wuthering Heights’
Steve Spice examines Gregg Toland’s cinematic vision in two classic films, Wuthering Heights and Citizen Kane. more
Dec 29, 2015 7:28 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Beethoven’s Lone Violin Concerto
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D Major with violinist Augustin Hadelich. more
Oct 27, 2015 8:03 PM Steve Spice Classical Music