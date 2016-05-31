RSS

Steve Spice

aegateway_orsonwelles.jpg.jpe

Steve Spice examines the cinematic output of Orson Welles. more

May 31, 2016 1:04 PM A&E Feature

americansong.jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s premiere performance of Joanna Murray-Smith’s American Song is a one-man, one-act melodrama concerning a mass school shooting. While stimulating discussion, it falls sort of creating much drama, despite a c... more

Mar 22, 2016 3:40 PM Theater

The lively Boston-based ensemble Rumbarroco gave a rousing concert Saturday evening at the Zelazo Center at UW-Milwaukee, part of the Early Music Now series. Titled “Fiesta: A Hispanic Heritage Celebration,” the program featured music in... more

Oct 20, 2015 8:37 PM Classical Music

theatrereview_intandem_a_(byryanblomquist.).jpg.jpe

Photo by Ryan Blomquist

In Tandem’s season opener, Bruce Graham’s provocative, prize-winning, dark comedy Any Given Monday, proves a real winner in all respects more

Oct 6, 2015 7:53 PM Theater

classicalreview_elmergantryflorentine_bykathywittman.jpg.jpe

Photo by Kathy Wittman

Revisiting Elmer Gantry, the Florentine Opera’s award-winning 2010 production, proved an enlightening experience in a refreshingly renovated presentation. Overall, it was a rousing success for the Florentine Opera. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:13 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_florentine_b_photobykathywittman.jpg.jpe

Photo by Kathy Wittman

In its exhilarating production of Richard Wagner’s first successful opera, the Florentine Opera brought excitement to a work often overlooked in comparison with his later achievements. The Flying Dutchman does not have the mellifluous cont... more

Oct 28, 2014 9:55 PM Classical Music

a+egateway_flyingdutchman.jpg.jpe

The Florentine Opera’s season opener promises an adventurous, refreshingly engaging experience with an early Wagnerian work, quite a contrast from the later more

Oct 15, 2014 1:18 PM A&E Feature

Boulevard Theatre’s season opener finds the troupe on the move—literally. And the change of scenery served the company well last weekend in its limited run of the more

Oct 1, 2014 3:18 PM Theater

intandem.jpg.jpe

The Glass Menagerie, In Tandem’s season opener, remains one of the most elusive of Tennessee Williams’ works, lacking the overt neurotic aggressiveness that so more

Oct 1, 2014 3:14 PM Theater

classica.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s season opener promises a stunning, provocative departure from their usual format with a live performance of Mozart’s Don Giovanni, one of the 10 most frequently performed operatic works more

Sep 11, 2014 11:59 AM Classical Music

theater.jpg.jpe

Those familiar with a more sentimentalized approach to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s much-loved The Phantom of the Opera may find themselves pleasantly surprised by Cameron Mackintosh’s lavishly mounted, spectacularly detailed production at the Mar... more

Jul 30, 2014 2:35 AM Theater 1 Comments

Arthur Miller’s 1955 A View from the Bridge may seem a bit dated today, although the Waukesha Civic Theater’s production jumpstarts the tragedy’s energy with a spritely series of serviceable performances more

Jun 10, 2014 11:13 PM Theater

skylight.jpg.jpe

Written especially for the Skylight Music Theatre and directed by the composer Daron Hagen, I Hear America Singing arrives as something of a mixed bag. It’s described as a hybrid of musical and opera, and purports to be a reinvention of tra... more

May 14, 2014 4:44 PM Theater

Mark Harris’ terrific new book Five Came Back: A Story of Hollywood and the Second World War (Penguin Press) explores how a handful of Hollywood’s most prominent directors put lucrative careers on hold to take part in World War II. The unit... more

May 9, 2014 9:38 PM Books

a_e.jpg.jpe

Within a 10-year span, Giacomo Puccini composed three of the most popular operas ever written, Madama Butterfly, Tosca and the even more captivating La Bohème more

May 7, 2014 12:24 AM A&E Feature

handel.jpg.jpe

George Frideric Handel’s great baroque opera, Julius Caesar (1724), may come as an exhilaratingly provocative and tempestuous treat to those more familiar with the composer’s later choral and orchestral works such as the perennial (and just... more

Mar 25, 2014 10:16 PM Classical Music

ae.jpg.jpe

Praising the great symphonies of Ludwig van Beethoven seems as redundant as extolling the significance of the Lincoln Memorial. Whereas the mighty edifice remains forever marooned in stationary glory, Beethoven’s wondrous third, seventh and... more

Mar 19, 2014 12:19 AM A&E Feature

film .jpg.jpe

Movies have enjoyed wide appeal since the dawn of the nickelodeon. However, no one could have imagined that cinema would become a disposable subset of a gargantuan tentacled monster called computerized entertainment, reducing the 20th centu... more

Feb 18, 2014 8:24 PM Film Reviews

evita.jpg.jpe

The national touring company of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical drama Evita, at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts in a disappointingly short run, turned in an exhilarating performance on opening night. With its riveting score ripe wit... more

Feb 13, 2014 2:59 AM Theater

dining1.jpg.jpe

While noted as an Irish pub, Taylor and Dunn’s Public House has a versatile menu serving a variety of tastes.Located at the junction of Highway 57 and Donges Bay Road just south of Mequon Road, Taylor and Dunn’s has been a favorite spot in ... more

Dec 4, 2013 12:04 AM Dining Preview

View more
barbarastabwyck.jpg.jpe

An appreciation of the film career of Barbara Stanwyck. more

Jun 20, 2017 12:53 AM A&E Feature

inreview_florentine_bykathywittman.jpg.jpe

The Florentine Opera Company took on the classic Barber of Seville with success. more

May 9, 2017 2:41 PM Classical Music

janeeyre.jpg.jpe

In the final analysis, one must question writer Poley Tealle’s misguided application of Brontë’s classic Jane Eyre, which Tealle tampered with to reinvent it in up-to-date terms. It’s an unnecessary endeavor as the novel stands on its own. more

May 2, 2017 1:44 PM Theater 1 Comments

thebarberofseville.jpg.jpe

The creative versatility of the Florentine Opera’s programming is a living testament to opera as a living art form. Opening this season with the world premiere of Robert Aldridge’s Sister Carrie, they will close 2016-2017 with the ever-popu... more

Apr 18, 2017 1:36 PM A&E Feature

inreviewflorentinebykathywittman.jpg.jpe

The Florentine Opera’s production of Don Giovanni was a rousing tribute to one of Mozart’s most sophisticated operas. Creative staging intrigued the audience from the outset as mummified maidens c,Classical Music and Dance more

Mar 21, 2017 2:02 PM Classical Music

aegatewatgiovanni.jpg.jpe

The Florentine Opera restages its successful 2006 production of Mozart’s classic Don Giovanni at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, March 17 and 19. more

Mar 7, 2017 2:21 PM A&E Feature

vertigo.jpg.jpe

By what mercurial process did Alfred Hitchcock, the acknowledged master of suspense, gradually morph into one of the most-revered cinematic auteurs, beloved of critics and moviegoers alike and offering a constant source of inspiration as we... more

Dec 27, 2016 1:03 PM A&E Feature

aegateway_orsonwelles.jpg.jpe

Steve Spice examines the cinematic output of Orson Welles. more

May 31, 2016 1:04 PM A&E Feature

theatrereview_skylight_b_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

The Skylight Music Theatre’s season closer, Pirates of Penzance, burst across the stage with comic energy. It boasts brilliant direction from Shawna Lucey, fantastic production elements and exemplary vocal chops from all performers. more

May 24, 2016 3:06 PM Theater

classicalreview_florentine_a_(bykathywittman).jpg.jpe

Photo by Kathy Wittman

On Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m. the Wisconsin Philharmonic will present Peter and the Wolf at the Shattuck Music Center, preceded at 2 p.m. by an “instrumental petting zoo,” during which “children may try all sorts of orchestral instruments.... more

May 17, 2016 3:56 PM Classical Music

aegateway_florentine_illustration.jpg.jpe

Die Fledermaus, Johann Strauss II’s signature operetta, captures that lilting flavor of late-19th-century Vienna as a gracious, aristocratic paradise of waltzes and champagne. The Florentine Opera presents the piece May 13 and 15 at Uihlein... more

May 3, 2016 2:35 PM A&E Feature

milwaukee symphony orchestra.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performs Brahms Symphonies No. 1 and 2 on April 30 at 8 p.m. and May 1 at 2:30 p.m., and Symphonies No. 3 and 4 on May 6 at 11:15 a.m. and May 7 at 8 p.m. at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. more

Apr 26, 2016 4:48 PM A&E Feature

americansong.jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s premiere performance of Joanna Murray-Smith’s American Song is a one-man, one-act melodrama concerning a mass school shooting. While stimulating discussion, it falls sort of creating much drama, despite a c... more

Mar 22, 2016 3:40 PM Theater

classicalreview_florentine_a_bykathywittman_.jpg.jpe

With a stellar trio of performers, so superbly balanced, American composer Jake Heggie’s Three Decembers—as presented by the Florentine Opera—was prevented from falling into the more maudlin plateau of its story line. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:01 PM Classical Music

threedecembers.jpg.jpe

The Florentine Opera Company presents Jake Heggie’s one-act 90-minute chamber opera Three Decembers March 11-20 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. Critically acclaimed and emotionally charged, Three Decembers’ libretto deals with... more

Mar 1, 2016 2:46 PM Classical Music

sibelius.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under conductor Anu Tali performs Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 along with works by Carl Nielsen and Edvard Grieg, Feb. 20-21 at Uihlein Hall. more

Feb 16, 2016 1:53 PM Classical Music

classicalpreview.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under conductor Hans Graf will perform Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique Jan. 30-31 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Uihlein Hall. more

Jan 26, 2016 3:38 PM Classical Music

miceandmen.jpg.jpe

Of Mice and Men, John Steinbeck’s poignant dustbowl drama set in the heart of the great depression has been effectively updated at the Milwaukee Rep under the direction of Mark Clements. more

Jan 25, 2016 9:48 AM Theater

a+e_1.jpg.jpe

Steve Spice examines Gregg Toland’s cinematic vision in two classic films, Wuthering Heights and Citizen Kane. more

Dec 29, 2015 7:28 PM A&E Feature

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D Major with violinist Augustin Hadelich. more

Oct 27, 2015 8:03 PM Classical Music

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES