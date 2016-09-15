Steve Taylor
Hector Colon’s in the Hot Seat
CountyExecutive Chris Abele tried to delay this as much as possible, but Health andHuman Services Director Hector Colon’s bid for reappointment was rejected 3-2in yesterday’s Health and Human Needs Committee meeting. It goes to the fullboard o.. more
Sep 15, 2016 4:14 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Milwaukee County Supervisor Endorsements
The Shepherd is endorsing candidates for the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, which will become a part-time board due to the Chris Abele-backed Act 14. more
Mar 29, 2016 5:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
County Supervisors Push Back on Abele’s Couture Bill
On Monday, a Milwaukee County board committee heard testimony from aides to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on a new bill that the administration says would provide more clarity on which portions of Milwaukee’s lakefront can be devel... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Dueling County Reform Proposals Vie for Support
On Monday afternoon, a Milwaukee County Board committee voted 6 to 1 to streamline county government and reduce supervisors’ salaries and budget.The full board is set to vote on the more
Apr 24, 2013 5:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Community Meetings Reveal Opposition to County Board Downsizing
In its first two listening sessions, the new OUR Milwaukee County initiative drew more than 160 people speaking out about the proposed downsizing and reform of Milwaukee County government. more
Mar 21, 2013 5:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 9: Gehl v. Taylor
<p>Kenneth Gehl and Steve Taylor are vying to represent District 9 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 9? Verify your voter registration and district i.. more
Mar 7, 2012 9:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Better Than Ezra
No, the alt-rock trio Better Than Ezra, whose 1995 hit “Good” sounded more like something out of Minneapolis than their native New Orleans, isn’t the first group listeners typically associate with Mardi Gras, but the band is nonetheless more
Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Davila 666
Proving that bad behavior transcends cultural barriers, Puerto Rican garage-rockers Davila 666 have been tirelessly compared to a Latin American Black Lips for their raucous, sweaty live shows, though the music itself isn’t nearly as subver... more
Sep 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee