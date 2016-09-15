RSS

Steve Taylor

CountyExecutive Chris Abele tried to delay this as much as possible, but Health andHuman Services Director Hector Colon’s bid for reappointment was rejected 3-2in yesterday’s Health and Human Needs Committee meeting. It goes to the fullboard o.. more

Sep 15, 2016 4:14 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

The Shepherd is endorsing candidates for the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, which will become a part-time board due to the Chris Abele-backed Act 14. more

Mar 29, 2016 5:16 PM News 1 Comments

On Monday, a Milwaukee County board committee heard testimony from aides to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on a new bill that the administration says would provide more clarity on which portions of Milwaukee’s lakefront can be devel... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:25 PM News Features

On Monday afternoon, a Milwaukee County Board committee voted 6 to 1 to streamline county government and reduce supervisors’ salaries and budget.The full board is set to vote on the more

Apr 24, 2013 5:37 PM News Features

In its first two listening sessions, the new OUR Milwaukee County initiative drew more than 160 people speaking out about the proposed downsizing and reform of Milwaukee County government. more

Mar 21, 2013 5:17 PM News Features

<p>Kenneth Gehl and Steve Taylor are vying to represent District 9 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 9? Verify your voter registration and district i.. more

Mar 7, 2012 9:19 PM Daily Dose

No, the alt-rock trio Better Than Ezra, whose 1995 hit “Good” sounded more like something out of Minneapolis than their native New Orleans, isn’t the first group listeners typically associate with Mardi Gras, but the band is nonetheless more

Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Proving that bad behavior transcends cultural barriers, Puerto Rican garage-rockers Davila 666 have been tirelessly compared to a Latin American Black Lips for their raucous, sweaty live shows, though the music itself isn’t nearly as subver... more

Sep 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

