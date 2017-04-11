RSS

Steven Dietz

Past mistakes and regrets are carefully analyzed and explored in Next Act Theatre’s production of Steven Dietz’s Bloomsday. Directed by Joseph Hanreddy, it’s an emotional rollercoaster—humorous and relatable to everyone with past regrets. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:39 PM Theater

Next Act Theatre powerfully radiates romantic drama into the warmer weather this year as it presents Steven Dietz’ wonderfully bewildering Bloomsday. Youth and experience zigzag across the stage as an older couple interact with the younger couple .. more

Apr 9, 2017 11:00 AM Theater

Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure, currently showing at Sunset Playhouse, is an adaptation by Steven Dietz based on William Gillette and Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1899 play Sherlock Holmes. more

Sep 15, 2015 8:30 PM Theater

Feeling perhaps that the character was stifling him from more serious literary work, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle attempted to kill of Sherlock Holmes in the 1893 short story The Final Problem . The character lived on most immediately in works t.. more

Sep 6, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Sunset Playhouse

There was a point at which creator/author Arthur Conan Doyle had completely lost interest in his most famous character: Sherlock Holmes. He still wanted money from the character, however, so he let playwright William Gillette have a few stab.. more

Jun 21, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

In Steven Dietz’s intimate comedy Shooting Star, two former lovers cross paths years later in an airport. Stranded by a snowstorm, the still free-spirited Elena (Anita Domnitz) and the now suit-and-tie guy Reed (Jaime Jastrab) try to find t... more

Feb 13, 2014 3:17 AM Theater

The First Stage Children’s Theater production of Jackie and Me is an inspirational tribute to Jackie Robinson, performed with the greatest of sincere intentions for a youthful audience. This is children’s theater and woe onto more

Apr 19, 2013 5:19 PM Theater

Imagine what it might have been like to see Jackie Robinson debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. The first black major league baseball player of the modern era was a herald of the civil rights movement—indeed, he was more

Apr 12, 2013 4:23 PM Theater

In what might be one of the more interesting theatrical options for the Halloween season, Old World Wisconsin is staging a production of Seven Dietz's Dracula. The idea of having the historic, rural outdoor museum house a dramatic presentation .. more

Oct 5, 2011 8:21 PM Theater

As a young girl living in Brooklyn, N.Y., Galeet Dardashti was fascinated by stories of her grandfather, a great Jewish cantor in Tehran whose voice drew Muslims to his synagogue. Her CD The Naming reclaims the endangered Persian-Jewish her... more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The dating website BeautifulPeople.com, which allegedly limits its membership (600,000 people worldwide) to include only attractive people, announced recently that it would sponsor a companion egg and sperm bank at which its members could s... more

Jul 29, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Apparently, Milwaukee cityofficials want to assure the majority of citizens that they have littlereason to worry about becoming victims of homicide. But by putting outbiased or misleading statistics, ,Taking Liberties more

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

