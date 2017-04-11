Steven Dietz
Next Act's 'Bloomsday' Discovers the Beauty of Looking Back
Past mistakes and regrets are carefully analyzed and explored in Next Act Theatre’s production of Steven Dietz’s Bloomsday. Directed by Joseph Hanreddy, it’s an emotional rollercoaster—humorous and relatable to everyone with past regrets. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:39 PM Evan Thomas Casey Theater
A Unique Relationship With Time at Next Act
Next Act Theatre powerfully radiates romantic drama into the warmer weather this year as it presents Steven Dietz’ wonderfully bewildering Bloomsday. Youth and experience zigzag across the stage as an older couple interact with the younger couple .. more
Apr 9, 2017 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Sherlock Holmes’ at Sunset Playhouse
Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure, currently showing at Sunset Playhouse, is an adaptation by Steven Dietz based on William Gillette and Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1899 play Sherlock Holmes. more
Sep 15, 2015 8:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Another End for Holmes with Sunset
Feeling perhaps that the character was stifling him from more serious literary work, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle attempted to kill of Sherlock Holmes in the 1893 short story The Final Problem . The character lived on most immediately in works t.. more
Sep 6, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for Sherlock Holmes at Sunset
There was a point at which creator/author Arthur Conan Doyle had completely lost interest in his most famous character: Sherlock Holmes. He still wanted money from the character, however, so he let playwright William Gillette have a few stab.. more
Jun 21, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
When Old Lovers Meet
In Steven Dietz’s intimate comedy Shooting Star, two former lovers cross paths years later in an airport. Stranded by a snowstorm, the still free-spirited Elena (Anita Domnitz) and the now suit-and-tie guy Reed (Jaime Jastrab) try to find t... more
Feb 13, 2014 3:17 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Meet Jackie Robinson
The First Stage Children’s Theater production of Jackie and Me is an inspirational tribute to Jackie Robinson, performed with the greatest of sincere intentions for a youthful audience. This is children’s theater and woe onto more
Apr 19, 2013 5:19 PM Steve Spice Theater
Jackie Robinson Onstage at the Marcus Center
Imagine what it might have been like to see Jackie Robinson debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. The first black major league baseball player of the modern era was a herald of the civil rights movement—indeed, he was more
Apr 12, 2013 4:23 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dinner On The Farm with Dracula
In what might be one of the more interesting theatrical options for the Halloween season, Old World Wisconsin is staging a production of Seven Dietz's Dracula. The idea of having the historic, rural outdoor museum house a dramatic presentation .. more
Oct 5, 2011 8:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
